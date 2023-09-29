Amazon is slashing prices on Apple devices ahead of Black Friday - shop the 9 best deals

Black Friday deals on Apple devices are some of the most coveted bargains during the November sale thanks to record-low prices on AirPods, iPads, the Apple Watch, and more. Amazon is giving us an early treat by slashing prices right now on some of Apple's best-selling devices, and we've listed the nine best deals just below.



Today's Apple deals include a mix of items, like AirPods, the Apple Watch, MacBooks, and iPads. Some of the best offers are Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $199.99 (was $249), the fantastic Apple Watch 8 on sale for $299 (was $399), and the powerful MacBook Pro M2 down to $1,049 (was $1,299) - the lowest price we've ever seen.



See more of the best Apple deals at Amazon below, with fantastic prices and a preview of what discounts we can expect at the Black Friday deals event. If you want to grab a bargain now ahead of the November shopping season and the October Amazon Prime Day sale, then you should take advantage of today's discounts while you can.

Today's best Apple deals ahead of Black Friday

Apple AirTag 4 pack: was $99 now $88.99 at Amazon

The Apple AirTag is the best-selling gadget on Amazon, and it rarely gets discounted, but just ahead of Black Friday, Amazon has the 4-pack on sale for $88.99. That's just $15 more than the record-low price and the best deal you can find right now. If you tend to misplace your keys, luggage, or wallet, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $99 at Amazon

The AirPods 2 are Apple's cheapest earbuds, and Amazon has the 2nd-generation AirPods on sale for just $99. That's $20 more than the record-low and fantastic value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-cancelling technology.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 at Amazon

After sitting at $219 for the last month, Amazon now has the best-selling AirPods Pro 2 back down to a record-low price of $199. Rated as one of the best earbuds you can buy and always a Black Friday best-seller, the AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise, improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm): was $399 now $299 at Amazon

The Apple Watch 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to its impressive display, health tracking, and safety features, such as fall detection and Emergency SOS. Just ahead of Amazon's Black Friday sale, the retailer has the best-selling smartwatch on sale for just $299. That's the best deal you can find right now and the lowest price we've seen in months.

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399.99 now $389.99 at Amazon

The Apple Watch 9 was just released last week, and Amazon already has a $10 discount on the smartwatch, bringing the price down to $389.99 - the best deal you'll find. The Apple Watch 9 is more powerful than ever thanks to the S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and a new double-tap feature that allows you to use your Apple Watch without touching the display.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $269 at Amazon

The 2021 iPad may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Today's deal from Amazon brings the tablet down to $269, which is the best price you can find right now.

Apple iPad Air 2022 (64GB): was $599.99 now $499.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a powerful iPad in today's Apple deals, Amazon has the latest iPad Air on sale for a record-low price of $499.99. The iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful M1 chip, which delivers laptop-like speed and performance and provides an all-day battery life.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Amazon

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made - and Amazon has the laptop on sale for a record-low price of $749.99 right now. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, where we particularly praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design, and long-lasting battery life.

Apple MacBook Pro M2 (2022): was $1,299 now $1,049.99 at Amazon

Amazon has Apple's 2022 MacBook Pro M2 on sale for $1,049.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen for the 13-inch laptop. The 2022 MacBook Pro packs Apple's M2 chip for exceptional power and speed and features a compact, lightweight design and 20 hours of battery life. My Best Buy Plus and Total members also get an extra $50 off on top - an ever better record low price.

