Amazon has a massive sale on tech gadgets for students: 15 deals you should buy now

It's never been a better time to find deals on best-selling tech gadgets, thanks to back-to-school sales at retailers like Amazon. You can score record-low prices on MacBooks, TVs, headphones, tablets, and streaming devices, with prices starting at just $19.99.



• Shop more tech deals at Amazon



As a deals editor for TechRadar, who scours for bargains on a daily basis, I've gone through Amazon's sale and hand-picked the 15 best tech gadgets for students. Each item I've selected represents outstanding value with impressive discounts that you'll rarely find outside of holiday sales.



Some highlights include Apple's 10.2 iPad on sale for an incredible price of $224, Sony's excellent WH-1000XM4 headphones down to a record-low price of $198, and the popular TCL 65-inch 4K smart TV for just $399.99.



Shop more of Amazon's best tech gadget deals below, and shop more deals for students in our back-to-school sales guide.

Massive Amazon tech sale: 15 best deals to shop now

Roku Express HD: was $29.99 now $19 at Amazon

Roku's most affordable streaming stick is quick, cheap, and easy to use, and it's a great way to get started in the world of streaming. This discount brings this device to under $20, which is a bargain for TV owners looking for a simple and effective way to add smart features to their display.

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $24.99 at Amazon

The best-selling Apple AirTag rarely gets discounted, but Amazon has the tracking device on sale for just $24.99 - just $2 more than the record-low price. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet, just attach the Apple AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate it.



You can also grab a four-pack for $79.99 (was $99)

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD Fire TV: was $129.99 now $74.99 at Amazon

Amazon has this Insignia 32-inch display on sale for $74.99—the lowest price we've ever seen. This is a great display if you're looking for a budget TV to add to an extra bedroom or for the kids. While the F20-Series lacks 4K resolution support, it offers smart capabilities with the Fire TV operating system, easy access to top streaming apps, and compatibility with Alexa for hands-free control.

Fitbit Inspire 3 Fitness Tracker: was $99.95 now $79.95 at Amazon

Amazon has the ultra-slim Fitbit Inspire 3 on sale for just $79.95 - $10 more than the record-low price and a fantastic value for a feature-packed activity tracker. Made for everyday wear, the Inspire 3 offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring and tracks sleep, workouts, stress, and more.

Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker: was $149 now $109 at Amazon

The Bose SoundLink Flex is an affordable portable speaker that can follow you from college parties to outdoor outings. It can last up to 12 hours on one charge, survives most dust and water adventures with its IP67 rating, and weighs only slightly more than 1 pound. All that, on top of its expressive sound, makes it an ideal choice for anyone looking for a reliable speaker who doesn't want to shell out for the premium option.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $189.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for noise-canceling Apple earbuds, Amazon also has the AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $189.99. That's just $20 more than the record-low we saw during Prime Day and the best deal you can find currently. You get superb sound quality, top-tier noise cancellation, excellent spatial audio, auto-switching between different Apple devices, and an unlosable case.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349.99 now $198 at Amazon

The excellent Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones just dropped to a record low of $198. For this price, nothing gives you such rich sound, great noise cancellation, and smart features—all in a lightweight and comfortable package, as our Sony WH-1000XM4 review tells you. Do not miss this offer if you want quality ANC headphones.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $224 at Amazon

This deal on Apple's 10.2-inch iPad is actually better than Amazon's Prime Day price by $40. While it's not the speediest tablet, the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. According to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, the entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, whether browsing the net, streaming media, doing light work or playing games.

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones: was $349 now $249 at Amazon

Bose promises legendary levels of noise cancellation, which sounds about right for such a highly respected brand. While these cans lack dozens of noise canceling options, you get the core essentials -- a Quiet mode and Aware mode so you can easily listen in as needed. There’s also an adjustable EQ if you want to get things sounding just how you like them, while there’s up to 24 hours of battery life on one charge. A quick 15-minute charge gives back 2.5 hours, so it’s perfect for your daily commute.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $349 now $299 at Amazon

Looking for a cheap but still capable everyday tablet? Apple recently slashed the recommended starting price of the iPad 10.9 to $349 earlier this month, but Amazon has now dropped it even further to a new record low. It's great value for money at this price if you need an all-around tablet. We said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model in our iPad 10.9 review, with a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.

Toshiba C350 65-inch 4K Fire TV: was $419.99 now $359.99 at Amazon

In terms of value for money, there's not much that can beat this Toshiba C350 at Amazon. For under $400 you get a 4K TV with HDR support that will deliver solid picture quality for your everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips.

Apple iPad mini, 64GB (2021): was $499 now $379.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the 2021 iPad mini on sale for $379.99 - the lowest price you can find. You're getting a powerful A15 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, and an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, making this iPad mini a great choice if you're looking for a smaller tablet with premium features. The hand-held iPad is a fantastic buy if you're looking for a smaller tablet that still packs a fully premium specs sheet.

TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $485.51 now $399.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a big-screen budget TV, you can't get much better than this TCL 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for an incredible price of $399.99. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in, all for under $400, which is a fantastic deal.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M3, 2024): was $1,099 now $849.99 at Amazon

The latest MacBook Air is now on sale for $849.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen and cheaper than the Prime Day offer. The brand-new model was released earlier this year and runs on the powerful M3 chipset, making it a great buy for creatives and anyone after a high-end device. Our five-star MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review praised its excellent performance, lengthy 18 hours of battery life, and slick fan-less design. We think it's the best laptop you can buy right now if you've got a decent budget for a portable and powerful machine.

Sony 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED 4K Smart TV: was $2,799.99 now $1,997.99 at Amazon

Sony's all-new 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED TV is getting an impressive $800 discount, bringing the price down to a new record-low of $1,997.99. Sony's Bravia 8 features a sleek, slim design with a wide-viewing angle, brilliant images with deep contrasts, and cinematic sound from the entire screen.

Shop more of today's best cheap TV deals and OLED TV deals and look forward to more discounts at the 2024 Labor Day sales event.