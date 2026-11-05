After teasing us with a few of its deals last month, the full Samsung Black Friday sale has now started in the UK, featuring savings on phones, TVs, appliances, tablets, wearables, and more. With some strong discounts and big trade-in savings available, here are the offers that I think are worth considering if you're looking to upgrade.

• Browse the full Samsung Black Friday sale

If there's one deal that has me tempted more than anything in the sale, it's this £300 saving on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 when you use the discount code 'NOV26'. When combined with an extra £100 off when paying with PayPal, plus a trade-in rebate of up to £713, there's an opportunity here to get the fantastic foldable for a seriously low price.

We're huge fans of the phone too, as you can see in our 4.5-star Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 review. By changing the form factor to a more portable and pocketable passport-sized design, packing in all the performance you need for daily use, and a solid battery life to match, it feels like Samsung finally worked out the ideal foldable with this release.

Elsewhere in the Black Friday sale, you can get up to £500 off several of Samsung's excellent premium TVs, or up to £500 off appliances if you're planning a kitchen refit. There are also price cuts on its latest Galaxy Watch and the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra.

All offers are backed by the Samsung Black Friday Price Promise, which means that if you find the same product for cheaper elsewhere from now until December 1, you can get a refund for the difference. A welcome bit of peace of mind during the hectic end-of-year shopping period.

Here are all of my top picks from the Samsung Black Friday sale. Just be aware that some offers end on November 17. Chances are we'll see even more deals as we get closer to Black Friday proper, too.

My top 6 deals at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: £300 off with the code 'NOV26' — plus £100 off with PayPal

This is one of the best offers I've seen yet on the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8. You can combine the discount code 'NOV26' to get £300 off, plus the extra £100 off you get for paying with PayPal, to make a big saving on the excellent foldable. Equally, you can combine the code with the £10 per month Three plan for an even better price – one you can reduce further with a trade-in. We gave the Z Fold 8 an incredible 4.5 stars in our review for its power, smart design, vibrant display, good cameras, and respectable battery life. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy S26: get £250 off — and an extra £100 off with PayPal

There's a flat £250 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S26 for Black Friday, plus an extra £100 off when you pay using PayPal. It's a good offer, but I've seen the phone cheaper elsewhere. What will make it an even better deal, though, is if you have a phone to trade in, as Samsung offers some of the biggest rebates out there. That'll knock the solid Android flagship down to a very tempting low price. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro: was £219 now £169 at Samsung UK The latest Pro version of Samsung's earbuds lineup is a real step up, according to our 4.5-star review — and this is a new lowest-ever price. I have a pair and agree, as they offer fantastic sound quality, impressive noise cancellation, and a classy design. Features in the app are genuinely useful if you want to customise the sound and level of noise cancellation to your liking. As far as premium buds for Android users go, these are a top choice. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung R85H 65-inch Micro RGB TV: was £1,699 now £1,299 at Samsung UK The 65-inch version of Samsung's latest R85H is now down to a record-low price for Black Friday. Plus, there's another £150 off if you recycle your old TV, and a free soundbar will be added to your basket at checkout. The R85H stands out for its excellent colour and image quality, thanks to the array of micro RGB LEDs. That means it also boasts superior brightness and fantastic contrast, ensuring you get a smooth, sharp and vibrant image. It's an ideal all-rounder for films, movies, sports, and gaming, as it also supports 144Hz and a variable refresh rate to give you a smooth and responsive picture. With all the offers combined, it's easily one of the best premium TV deals I've seen right now. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung The Frame Pro 55-inch 4K TV: was £1,299 now £1,199 at Samsung UK If you want your TV to blend into the environment when it's not in use, then you'll want to check out this deal on the latest version of Samsung's The Frame display. With a stylish design and a bezel included for free, it disguises itself well as any other picture and can even display your own chosen art or photos. It's solid as a TV, too, with a bright and colourful picture that's best suited to shows and movies. For a gaming TV, though, I'd look elsewhere. Read more Read less ▼