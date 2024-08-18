21 early Labor Day deals at Amazon: TVs, air fryers, robot vacuums, iPads and more

Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker: was $149 now $109 at Amazon

The Bose SoundLink Flex is an affordable portable speaker that can follow you from college parties to outdoor outings. It can last up to 12 hours on one charge, survives most dust and water adventures with its IP67 rating, and weighs only slightly more than 1 pound. All that, on top of its expressive sound, makes it an ideal choice for anyone looking for a reliable speaker who doesn't want to shell out for the premium option.