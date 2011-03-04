Netgear RangeMax DGND3300 review

A comprehensive all-in-one networking solution with dual-band 5GHZ and 2.4GHz capabilities and ADSL2+ broadband, let down by the lack of dual-band full-speed access and lacklustre 5GHz performance.

The Netgear RangeMax Dual Band Wireless-N Modem Router DGND3300 is certainly a mouthful – and rightfully so, since it's packing a hefty amount of juicy networking technology inside its rounded, slim-line case.

Netgear, at least, is certainly trying to deliver on that dream.

5GHz kit is now trickling into the market with models such as the ASUS RT-N56U Dual Band Wireless-N Router we checked out last, but the Netgear RangeMax DGND3300 is the first we've seen that offers an all-in-one ADSL broadband modem and 5GHz wireless n dual-band solution.

It's styled in the usual Netgear RangeMax chassis with annoying flashing central dome, which doubles as the quick-connect WPS button.

We're also happy to see a real power button, so you can easily turn it off when you're going away.

A USB port enables you to attached external storage that can be accessed via the router and four Ethernet LAN ports are also provided alongside the ADSL2+ WAN port.

The Netgear RangeMax WNDR3300 is the cheaper, cable alternative to this ADSL modem model.