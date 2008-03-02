Linksys WAG354G review

Linksys' 802.11b/g ADSL router has been through a few changes, rather like the Netgear DG834G.

It has become more reliable with progressive firmware updates, and has also changed colour and shape in the three years since it was first launched. Despite its grotesque blue finish, the original box worked fantastically. Long-term testing did reveal some fallibility, but this has been ironed out with updates.

With the launch of this ADSL 2 version Linksys plumped for a silver antenna free design, but the US still prefers the blue - so much so that it's even used on the US version of the company's new Draft-N router. In Europe, the same model will be silver, and the upright design means it can easily be stood on a shelf.

The WAG354G is a breeze to set up and use; it really does give you the best of everything. The user interface is simple to configure, and there are numerous ways you can control users attempting to log onto your network. Such settings are increasingly common on all router configuration interfaces, but they're simpler to use on the Linksys.

The user interface is a web page on the router that you use to change settings on the device. Pricing for the WAG354G is now excellent and you should be able to pick it up for around the £70 mark - roughly the same as the Netgear DG834G and the BT Voyager 2110, but obviously shop around for the best deal.

However much you pay for it, you'll get an excellent performer, one we wholeheartedly recommend.