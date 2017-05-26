Apple TV review

Eventually the Apple TV might be the revolution the Cupertino company promised it would be. But for right now, it's a middling streaming video player that has a premium remote and a price tag to match.

Update: Amazon Video on an Apple TV? At one time this was an impossible dream, but it seems as though there's a good chance of it actually happening this summer now that the two companies have called a truce. Will we see Amazon on stage with Apple at WWDC 2017? We're crossing our fingers.

If it existed in a bubble, the revamped 2015 Apple TV would be a stellar product. It offers a steady improvement over its three-year-stagnant predecessor - a device built for the then revolutionary new standard of 1080p - and comes with one of the most premium remotes on the market.

If there was nothing to compare it to, it'd be hard to point out the number of flaws the system has. It's lacking the majority of Australian streaming apps, for example, and Siri recognises less than half the commands on the new Apple TV than it does on iOS, watchOS or OSX.

The situation is improving. At WWDC 2016 Apple noted that 1,300 video channels have now made it to the device alongside 6,000 native apps.

That's not to mention the fact Siri is voiceless at the moment, relying on text and graphics to respond to any inquiries you might have.

Siri has had a major upgrade promised at WWDC 2016 however. Soon you'll be able to use Siri to search for film categories, as well as to search YouTube or even channel live streams.

The remote itself I really like, as do many of the developers I've spoken to about it. But it isn't the panacea Apple marketed it as. Entering text one letter at a time for a password is tedious, and even though you can now pair your Apple TV to your iPhone or iPad to enter text, it's still not an intuitive solution.

Thankfully at WWDC 2016 Apple announced that the remote's functionality would be coming to a dedicated iOS app. As well as offering touch navigation, Siri voice recognition and motion controls for games, you will also be able to use the keyboard on your iOS device to search for content. A very welcome addition indeed.

But that's the snag with the new Apple TV: it's just shy of being the product we were promised.

It might very well be one day once the system grows up, gets a few patches and more developers see the same promise in the living room they see in our pockets and tablets. But, for now, there's a lot of work that needs to be done and the competition shows no signs of going easy.

New Apple TV (on left) sits next to an Apple TV (2013)

Before we dig into the latest prodigal fruit from Apple, let's first delve into the core of what made the original three Apple TVs worth buying.

Apple TV: What is it?

The Apple TV in question or, more precisely, what the company is calling the new Apple TV, is the fourth iteration of a "hobby project" Steve Jobs started in 2006. Jobs' vision was to create a dead-simple entertainment hub, one that could access your media in a few simple steps.

That came to fruition in 2007 with the first Apple TV. (Apple wanted the name iTV, however the major British broadcast network of the same name threatened to take legal action should Jobs brand Apple's new device using that moniker.)

In the time since then we've seen two sequels that upgraded the internal Wi-Fi antenna from 802.11b to 802.11a/b/g/n before landing on 802.11ac for the latest build. The processor has been radically changed in that time, too, starting at a 1 GHz "Dothan" Pentium M equipped with 256 MB and ending on a vastly improved 64-bit Apple A8 processor.

Yes, a lot has changed since the first Apple TV. There's less hard drive space on the new unit, ironically, but that's because streaming has overtaken the notion of owning content.

Speaking of hard drive space, the new Apple TV comes in two sizes and price points: The 32GB version costs $269 while the 64GB version comes in at $349. The only difference between the two is the amount of memory which, considering how small most streaming apps are, means the former will probably have sufficient space for years to come and offers the better value right now.

The new Apple TV is driven by apps of all shapes and sizes, not just first-party ones anymore. For the first time ever you'll see the wealth and power of the Apple App Store in the living room, and I expect that once the system matures it will be a sight to behold.

Finally, unlike the bastardised OS of systems past, the new plastic runs a platform of its own called tvOS, a nomenclature taken from the Apple Watch's watchOS.

What hasn't changed is that Apple still cares first and foremost about Apple products. The new Apple TV works best with iPads, iPhones and Macs thanks to Apple AirPlay and will allow you to easily stream content from your phone or tablet to the big screen.

And while there have been steps taken to make the system feel less Apple-centric, the iTunes store stands firmly in the centre of everything. Every search includes results from iTunes. Every purchase goes through iTunes. You can't go more than five minutes without being shown some new TV show or movie that, as soon as you click on it, will bring you back into the icy-cold money-loving hands of Apple's ecommerce magnate.

Apple TV vs the competition

If you're entrenched in the Apple ecosystem (by which I mean you buy movies and shows from iTunes, subscribe to Apple Music and/or stick to phones and tablets running iOS), then the Apple TV will be a supremely good addition to your living room that will only improve with age.

The less of those features you care about, however, the less you'll like the new Apple TV against the other extremely strong contenders in the streaming video space.

Apple TV vs Telstra TV: The Telstra TV is a localised Roku 2 box, made to measure to deliver all Telstra, all the time. It's big advantage is that it offers all three Australian SVOD services (Apple is missing Presto), plus a whole heap of catch up channels.

But unlike the open Roku, the Telstra TV is locked down in a big way. There's only a limited number of apps, and some of the cooler functions (like an app, or the ability to tweak settings) have been completely removed. Plus, you can only use it if you're a Telstra customer, which is a pretty big hurdle for some people.

Apple TV vs Fetch TV: It's not quite the same, given that the Fetch TV's main purpose is to be a digital Pay TV DVR device, more akin to a Foxtel box than the Apple TV.

But the truth is that the Fetch TV competes not just on a price front ($399 outright for the box), but also thanks to the fact it streams Netflix, YouTube, ABC iview and SBS On Demand.

Of course, you'll need to subscribe to the Pay TV channels to get the most out of the Fetch TV box, which means that it will probably cost you more in the long run, although it does have a slightly different user experience.

Apple TV vs Android TV / Chromecast: It's hard to compare a full-size system to Google's pint-sized streaming disc, but if you could put the two against each other pound-for-pound, the $49 Chromecast would probably eke out a win.

Google's streaming stick plays nicely with both iOS and Android apps, and while it doesn't have an interface of its own it boasts a relatively impressive app that essentially performs the function of a full streaming video box at a quarter of the price. Admittedly it's up to developers to support the Chromecast, whereas Apple can control its own destiny for the Apple TV, plus the Siri Remote - while troublesome at times - is actually pretty svelte.