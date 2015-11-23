10 Apple TV accessories to consider when buying Apple's new streaming box

The new Apple TV is almost here. Shipments for the highly anticipated streaming box go out on October 30 from Apple stores, and will arrive in big box retailers as early as November 2.

With all the hype around Apple's new-and-improved plastic, however, the small details have been lost in the shuffle.

We know that the new Apple TV has a new remote with a built-in microphone, Siri support and the sensors needed for motion-controlled gaming, but did you know that there seriously is a $14.99 (£11/AU$19) remote loop that goes along with it?

We know that it's going to cost ($149 and $199 pricing for the 32GB and 64GB versions in the US respectively, £129 and £169 in the UK, while in Australia the cost is AU$269 and AU$349 for the different versions), but not a single person I've talked to knows that it won't come with an HDMI cable.

That's where our guide to the new Apple TV accessories come in. Each one can either protect your gear to stream on for another day or vastly improve your experience with Apple's new plastic box of the future.

Here's everything you're going to need - or at least want to consider - on Day 1.