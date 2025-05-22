Three of my favourite Android phones have been discounted to all-time low prices in early EOFY sales – from just AU$735

Premium smartphones from the likes of Apple, Samsung and Google tend to start upwards of AU$1,400 these days, so when a bargain rolls around not too long after the launch of the latest devices, I can’t help but pay attention. That’s exactly what’s happening with these Android smartphones – they’re three of my favourites at all-time (or near all-time) low prices, so my interest is piqued.

Each of these epic handsets has received an attractive discount on Amazon and at The Good Guys just in time for the 2025 EOFY sales – and I reckon among the three, you could find a handset worth considering.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 are some of my favourite Android phones ever, and each for a different reason. I personally love the long screen profile the Z Flip 6 provides when unfolded, while the Galaxy S24 FE represents great value as the entrypoint to the Galaxy S range.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro meanwhile holds the ‘best all-rounder’ title on our list of the best phones in Australia, owing to its excellent cameras, awesome design and fantastic feature set.

Google Pixel 9 Pro (128GB): was AU$1,697 now AU$1,297 at The Good Guys Save AU$400 Currently what I’d consider to be the best all-rounder smartphone in Australia, the Google Pixel 9 Pro missed out on discounts during last year’s Black Friday sales as it launched Down Under much later than the rest of the range. Fret not, as there’s now a healthy AU$400 shaved off the price. In our Google Pixel 9 Pro review, we awarded the phone a ‘TechRadar Recommends’ seal of approval, and praised its gorgeous design, AI smarts and excellent cameras. You can nab the phone with an additional AU$12 off when you click the ‘price beat’ button on the page.