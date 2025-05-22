Three of my favourite Android phones have been discounted to all-time low prices in early EOFY sales – from just AU$735
Grab the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 or the Google Pixel 9 Pro with up to 33% off
Premium smartphones from the likes of Apple, Samsung and Google tend to start upwards of AU$1,400 these days, so when a bargain rolls around not too long after the launch of the latest devices, I can’t help but pay attention. That’s exactly what’s happening with these Android smartphones – they’re three of my favourites at all-time (or near all-time) low prices, so my interest is piqued.
Each of these epic handsets has received an attractive discount on Amazon and at The Good Guys just in time for the 2025 EOFY sales – and I reckon among the three, you could find a handset worth considering.
The Google Pixel 9 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 are some of my favourite Android phones ever, and each for a different reason. I personally love the long screen profile the Z Flip 6 provides when unfolded, while the Galaxy S24 FE represents great value as the entrypoint to the Galaxy S range.
The Google Pixel 9 Pro meanwhile holds the ‘best all-rounder’ title on our list of the best phones in Australia, owing to its excellent cameras, awesome design and fantastic feature set.
Save AU$400
Currently what I’d consider to be the best all-rounder smartphone in Australia, the Google Pixel 9 Pro missed out on discounts during last year’s Black Friday sales as it launched Down Under much later than the rest of the range. Fret not, as there’s now a healthy AU$400 shaved off the price. In our Google Pixel 9 Pro review, we awarded the phone a ‘TechRadar Recommends’ seal of approval, and praised its gorgeous design, AI smarts and excellent cameras. You can nab the phone with an additional AU$12 off when you click the ‘price beat’ button on the page.
Save AU$601
We saw this phone discounted to AU$1,235 across two colourways recently, but obviously Amazon’s decided to sweeten the deal with the lowest price we've seen for this colourway. We previously saw the 128GB yellow colourway for just AU$1,194, but given this discount is so close, we thought it was worth highlighting regardless. Other colourways are also not as cheap, going up to AU$1,307.67 for the Mint and Silver Shadow models. In our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review, we applauded the phone for its powerful performance and durable design, and awarded it a ‘TechRadar Recommends’ ‘seal of approval.
Save AU$364
This price puts the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE only AU$36 above the base price of the Galaxy A56, which I think is an absolute bargain. Celebrated for its low cost and premium Galaxy S hardware, our Samsung Galaxy S24 FE review was filled with praise. It has a phenomenal battery life and awesome performance for the AU$1,099 price point, so getting it with such a significant discount shouldn’t be ignored. This discount applies to Mint, Blue and Graphite models.
Want a further discount? Click on the ‘price beat’ widget on The Good Guys’ listing and you can score the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE for AU$725.
Zac has been in the tech writing game for six years, having previously written for Gizmodo Australia, Canstar Blue, and The Daily Mail Australia (with articles on Nine, Junkee, Kotaku Australia and Lifehacker Australia). He’s a huge nerd with a deep passion for technology. While his main focus at TechRadar Australia is phones, monitors and peripherals, he also has a deep interest in the growing Australian EV landscape. Outside of Techradar, Zac’s a Headspace (a youth mental health organization) volunteer and an avid gamer.
