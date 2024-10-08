The best Prime Day phone and tablet deals: up to $650 off Samsung, Google, and Apple

The second Amazon Prime Day deals event of the year is well underway, and we're seeing plenty of healthy discounts being offered on some of the best phones and best tablets.

The high-end Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, for instance, is currently on sale for an almost-record-low $997 (was $1,299.99), while the iPad 10.2 (2021) – aka the best cheap tablet money can buy – is now available for an absurdly low $199.99 (was $329).

Below, we've rounded up the best phone and tablet deals from the likes of Samsung, Google, and Apple this Prime Day. Amazon's two-day event runs through to midnight on Wednesday, October 9, so check back for more great deals as we spot them.

The best Prime Day phone deals

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (256GB): was $1,299.99 now $997.48 at Amazon

For its latest Prime Day event, Amazon has discounted the 256GB variant of the Galaxy S24 Ultra to just shy of its lowest-ever price, and the 512GB model to just $1,065.58. So, if you've ever been tempted to splash the cash on this beast of a handset, now is the time to do so. With its 6.8-inch OLED display, lightning-fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and class-leading set of cameras, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a formidable pocket companion.

Samsung Galaxy S24: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is the company's latest base-model flagship, but its specs sheet is anything but basic. The S24 is equipped with Samsung's iconic triple camera system and a 6.2-inch display. What's more, Samsung has promised 7 years of Android updates, meaning the S24 is likely to have serious longevity.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE + $100 Amazon Gift Card: was $809.99 now $709.99 at Amazon

To sweeten the deal when buying the new Galaxy S24 FE, Amazon is throwing in a free $100 gift card with every purchase – as well as the option to add some Galaxy Buds FE for half-price. The phone includes a super high-resolution 50MP camera, 256GB of storage, and a long-lasting battery. What more could you want?

OnePlus 12: was $899 now $664.99 at Amazon

Those in the market for premium phones with great design may be tempted by the stylish OnePlus 12. This deal sees a saving of $234 applied to the company's latest flagship, which boasts 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, as well as an incredible triple-camera system co-developed with Hasselblad. This is a hefty discount on one of the coolest phones you can buy in 2024.

Google Pixel 8: was $759 now $509 at Amazon

It may be a slightly older device now, but today's deal on the Google Pixel 8 makes this flagship a compelling option in 2024. Amazon's $509 deal price is a new record-low, and the Pixel 8 will continue to be supported with software updates for at least another six years. For that price, you can enjoy this phone's modern design, AI-focused Tensor G3 chipset, and capable suite of rear cameras.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: was $1,219.99 now $919.99 at Amazon

This year’s Prime Day discounts include the popular Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 at a record-low price of $919.99 (was $1,219.99). A saving of $300 on a flagship smartphone is already impressive, but it's doubly so when you consider that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is less than three months old. You can use the phone's inner or cover screen to take photos and videos with the 50MP main camera, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset keeps things snappy.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: was $1,899.99 now $1,399.99 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 sits at a crossroads of forward-thinking design and powerful performance. It unfolds into a 7.6-inch mini tablet, making it ideal for productive multitasking or enjoying web browsing, social media, and videos with more space. Flagship specs give the Z Fold 6 plenty of power, and its camera array earned the phone a spot in our list of the best folding phones. This deal knocks a massive $500 off the (admittedly steep) asking price, significantly lowering the barrier to entry on one of the world’s most popular foldables. See also: the 512GB storage option at $1,630.00 (was $2,019.99).

Samsung Galaxy A35: was $399.99 now $284.99 at Amazon

Amazon is stocking our favorite cheap Samsung phone for just $284.99 – that’s for the model with 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM (the same amount of storage and RAM as an iPhone 15!) We found the A35 to have surprisingly strong performance and battery life with a beautiful display to boot, which earned it a spot on our list of the best cheap phones. What’s more, Samsung has promised four years of mainline Android updates, meaning the A35 will feel modern for years to come.

The best Prime Day tablet deals

iPad 10.2 (2021) (64GB): was $329 now $199.99 at Amazon

Amazon has discounted the iPad 10.2 (2021) – also known as the iPad 9th-generation – to a record-equaling low price for Prime Day. Despite its age, this iPad offers a gorgeous 10.2-inch screen with True Tone technology, decent battery life (we got around 10 hours in our testing), and it'll also continue to be supported with software updates until at least 2027. Put simply, the iPad 10.2 (2021) is the best iPad if you're on a budget, and we don't expect to see Amazon's $199.99 price bettered in the coming months.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: was $449.99 now $322.99 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE was already great value for money at its launch price, but this saving of more than $100 makes it a fantastic choice for those in need of a reliable tablet that won't break the bank. Artists and students will be happy to find an S Pen stylus in the box, and the 12MP front-facing camera is ideal for video calls.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: was $269.99 now $209.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a budget tablet for home use or lighter work tasks, the 11-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is a solid choice that won't break the bank – especially not at this deal price, which knocks $60 off an already very affordable device. The 16:10 aspect ratio and FHD+ resolution make this tablet an ideal choice for videos, light gaming, web browsing, or as a family device.

Amazon Fire HD 8: was $99.99 now $54.99 at Amazon

You can get the brand-new version of Amazon's basic and best-selling Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $54.99 – that's a massive $45 discount considering it's only just launched. You get a 30% faster processor than the previous version for decent performance with everyday tasks, an eight-inch HD display 32GB of storage, and an impressive 13 hours of battery life. Its power won't blow you away, but it's the one I'd buy if you just need a cheap no-frills tablet for light use.

Amazon Fire HD 10: was $139.99 now $74.99 at Amazon

The latest Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is down to its cheapest price ever in the retailer's Prime Day deals. We found it was a solid everyday option for browsing, reading, and streaming in our Amazon Fire HD 10 review, so it's a great buy if you use Amazon's services, such as Prime Video and Kindle ebooks. Battery life is solid, storage is fine enough at 32GB, and the 10.1-inch display means it can also serve well as a smart display around the home when not in use.

Amazon Fire Max 11: was $229.99 now $139.99 at Amazon

Here's a huge price reduction on Amazon's biggest-ever tablet. The vivid 11-inch display is ideal for streaming your favorite shows, reading a book, or playing games. You get a battery life of up to 14 hours, while the optional stylus and keyboard add extra functionality to this capable tablet if you want to do a bit of light admin work with ease.

