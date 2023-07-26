Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 preorders live: how to buy Samsung's new foldable

The big day is here - foldable fans rejoice. Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 preorders are now live at both Samsung and other leading retailers and we've laid out the best places to pick up a shiny new device just down below.

As a primer, we've also included everything you need to know before you jump on board the foldable bandwagon here - including full specs run downs and our initial thoughts on each device. For a fully in-depth look, we highly recommend you check out our Galaxy Z Fold 5 review and Galaxy Z Flip 5 review, both of which we've just posted for your viewing pleasure here on TechRadar.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 starts at $1,799 / £1,649 for the 256GB model while the Galaxy Z Flip 5 starts at $999 / £1,049. If these prices seem familiar, then that's because they're roughly the same as last year's iterations - with some of the UK pricing actually being slightly cheaper. This is great news, particularly because both devices have received speedy new chipsets, slimmed-down designs, and a new hinge that allows them to sit flush while folded.

For opening preorder deals, there are some great options to entice earlier adopters into laying down some cash. Samsung itself is offering up to $1,000 off with a trade-in, free memory upgrades, and further discounts for students. AT&T and Verizon are offering up to $1,000 off with a trade-in right now - enough to get the Flip 5 specifically for free (although you will still need that pricey unlimited plan).

Note that all Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 preorders are now officially available for a shipping date of August 11th so you'll have a wait time of just over two weeks until you can get your hands on a shiny new foldable.

Of the initial batch of preorder bonuses, our recommendation is Samsung itself. Not only can you get a great trade-in rebate on both unlocked and carrier devices, but the official store is also offering free memory upgrades and exclusive colors.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 FAQs

Swipe to scroll horizontally How much do preorders cost? Row 0 - Cell 0 RAM / Storage US price UK price Galaxy Z Flip 5 8GB / 256GB $999.99 £1,049 Row 2 - Cell 0 8GB / 512GB TBC £1,149 Galaxy Z Fold 5 12GB RAM / 256GB $1,799 £1,649 Row 4 - Cell 0 12GB RAM / 512GB $1,919 £1,769 Row 5 - Cell 0 12GB RAM / 1TB $2,159 £2,019

Should you preorder today?

New features include refined hinges

Both devices have been slimmed down

Upgraded chipsets

Larger outer display on the Fold 5

If you're looking for a huge upgrade versus the previous models, then know that both the Fold 5 and Flip are relatively iterative upgrades. However, the changes that Samsung has implemented on each device have definitely refined the series, and the devices cost roughly the same as last year's models too.

Both devices get a substantial chipset upgrade in the form of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which brings them in line with the flagship Galaxy S23 range. They also, to the relief of people with OCD worldwide, now completely snap flat when folded thanks to a nifty new hinge design. Previously, they would fold fairly snugly but the screens wouldn't meet directly in the middle, creating a slightly wedge-like profile.

As well as receiving refinements to the overall design, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 now has IPX8-certified water resistance and a larger outer screen. While the 12MP camera array remains the same as last year on this model, the larger outer display is super handy as a viewfinder now and provides more real estate for clocks, calendars, and other handy widgets.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 5 now features a nicely slimmed-down design that's about 5 millimeters thinner overall than the previous model. Overall, this is a welcome change that makes the device more pocket-friendly and dare we say 'phone-like' although some may be slightly disappointed by the lack of upgrades with the camera and display - both of which are roughly the same as last year.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 specs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Dimensions (folded): 154.9 x 67 x 13.5mm 85.1 x 71.9 x 15.1mm Dimensions (unfolded): 154.9 x 129.7 x 6.1mm 85.1 x 165.1 x 6.9mm Weight: 252 grams 187 grams Main display: 7.6 inch (2176 x 1812) AMOLED 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2640 x 1080) adaptive 120Hz AMOLED Cover display:: 6.2 inch (2316 x 904) AMOLED 3.4-inch (720 x 748) 60Hz AMOLED Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy RAM: 12GB (LPDDR5X) 8GB (LPDDR5X) Storage: 256GB / 256GB / 1TB 256GB / 512GB (UFS 4.0) OS: Android 13 Android 13 w/ One UI 5.1.1 Primary camera: 50MP f/2.2 12MP, f/1.8 w/ OIS Ultrawide camera: 12MP f/2.2 12MP, f/2.2 Telephoto 10MP f/2.4 - Front Camera: 10MP f/2.2 10MP, f/2.2 Inner Camera 4MP f/1.8 - Battery: 4,400mAh 3,700mAh Charging: 25W (wired) 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, 4.5W reverse wireless charging Colors: Ice Blue, Phantom Black, Cream Mint, lavender, graphite, cream