Samsung's first big Galaxy S24 Ultra update makes the best camera phone even better

We recently reported that Samsung’s first big Galaxy S24 update will bring “enhanced options and experiences across the device display and camera,” and now we’ve got a better idea of what, exactly, those camera upgrades will be.

In addition to a new Vividness slider that will address concerns regarding the new phone’s display, Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 update – which has already begun rolling out in South Korea – will introduce several camera-related improvements for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, specifically.

According to a moderator in Samsung’s Community forum (via 9to5Google), the new software update will boost the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s shutter speed, video clarity, and improve the exposure and color expression of subjects. When using the phone’s high magnification zoom, the clarity of text will also be improved.

The moderator’s blog post is written in Korean, but a quick translation of the page reveals the following update changelog:

Image quality has been improved by adjusting the brightness when shooting backlit in high-pixel mode.

The clarity of text has been improved when using high magnification zoom. (Galaxy S24 Ultra Only)

Clarity and picture quality have been improved when recording rear video. (Galaxy S24 Ultra Only)

In the photo mode preview, the brightness of dark areas in indoor environments has been increased and the sharpness of people has been smoothly improved. (Galaxy S24 Ultra Only)

Expression has been improved by additionally applying color data in food mode.

Colors have been improved by adjusting saturation and white balance in night mode.

Image quality has been improved when zooming in on the gallery after shooting a new format DNG in the Expert RAW app.

The expression of fast-moving subjects in backlight conditions in rear photo mode has been improved. (Galaxy S24 Ultra Only)

The exposure and color expression of subjects (people, flowers, etc.) have been improved in photo mode. (Galaxy S24 Ultra Only)

Samsung had already confirmed that its upcoming Galaxy S24 update will boost the “zoom functions, Portrait Mode, Nightography, and rear camera video shooting capabilities” of all three Galaxy S24 phones, but the above changelog provides a more detailed look at what to expect.

We're particularly glad to see that "the expression of fast-moving subjects" (i.e. shutter speed) is being improved on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, since Samsung's top-level phones – and indeed smartphones more generally – typically struggle to capture fast-moving objects in detail.

We think the Galaxy S24 Ultra (above) is the world's best camera phone (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

As for the reliability of this Samsung moderator, they’re the same individual who confirmed last week that Instant Slow-Mo is coming to last-gen Samsung devices soon. And, as mentioned, this update – complete with the upgrades outlined above – has already begun rolling out in Korea, so we’re confident of its authenticity.

In an email sent to 9to5Google, Samsung says that its first big Galaxy S24 update will be made available in other markets from February 22, so the rest of us don’t have too long to wait before the best camera phone gets even better.

