Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra tipped to get a big display brightness boost

We're coming across plenty of Samsung Galaxy S24 leaks and rumors as the expected January launch date gets closer – including another tip about a significant boost to the brightness of its display.

As per tipster Ahmed Qwaider (via SamMobile), the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will come with a screen that reaches a high of 2,600 nits of brightness. That's quite the step up from the 1,750 nits of its predecessor (see our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review for details).

Back in August we got word that the S24 Ultra would come carrying a super-bright screen, but that rumor put the limit at 2,500 nits. This latest leak suggests Samsung is going to go even further in pushing the display brightness.

⭕️Exclusively🤩Amazing numbers supported by the #GalaxyS24Ultra 2,600nits screen🔥Did you like this number🤔It has surpassed its competitor in Apple🍎 #iPhone15ProMax 2,000nits I wanted to make my mark inthe news😉#GalaxyUnpacked2024 pic.twitter.com/DjinD54v3nDecember 12, 2023 See more

Other unconfirmed specs we've heard for the S24 Ultra screen include a size of 6.78 inches, and a 3120 x 1440 pixel resolution – so a display that's slightly smaller than the S23 Ultra, but that packs in a few more pixels.

Versus the competition

As impressive as that peak brightness is, if indeed it's accurate, it's not quite up to the high bar that the OnePlus 12 has recently set: that phone, which launches internationally on January 23, comes with a display that can reach 4,500 nits.

However, the Galaxy S24 Ultra would still beat most of the phones currently on the market. The iPhone 15 Pro Max offers a peak of 2,000 nits with its display, while the screen on the Google Pixel 8 Pro can get as high as 2,400 nits.

It's worth emphasizing that these peak brightness levels won't be constantly in use while you're operating the phone: rather they're the maximum brightness that the phone display is capable of reaching, under certain conditions.

As well as getting the brightness Samsung Galaxy display to date, the S24 Ultra model is also rumored to be getting a major camera upgrade too. If the leaks we've heard so far are to be believed, we should see these handsets appear on January 17.