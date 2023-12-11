Regret not picking up a Fold 5 on Black Friday? Samsung just dropped an even better deal

If you've been eying up a Galaxy Z Fold 5 but missed out on Black Friday then we've got great news - the official Samsung Store has just posted an exceptional promotion that's better than the one from Black Friday the other week.

As part of a festive 'Winter deals' event, customers can currently get a huge trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 off both unlocked and carrier devices, plus a free memory upgrade to a 512GB model. Put together, you're essentially looking at a maximum saving of $1,120 on one of the foldable phones money can buy right now.

Breaking down this deal a little further, it's worth noting that it's essentially a re-run of the awesome promotion that was offered on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 back when it was originally up for preorder back in August. The trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 has more or less been available on the device ever since but the free memory upgrade was missing over Black Friday, so you get a really generous gift here.

Today's best Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: free memory upgrade, plus up to $1,000 off with a trade-in at Samsung

Samsung's kicked-off this week's Winter Deals event with a promotion on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 that's better than the one from Black Friday just a few weeks ago. For a limited time only, get a massive trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 off this stunning foldable flagship plus a free memory upgrade to 512GB on the house. Note that the Black color variant has already sold out so we'd recommend picking this one up sooner rather than later if you're interested.

We're huge fans of the Fold 5 here at TechRadar, awarding the device four and a half stars out of five during our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review. As a foldable, it's still a relatively niche device (and pricey), but it's going to appeal to those who want to get their hands on a powerful handset with plenty of screen real estate.

Minor complaints regarding the camera aside (we would have loved to have seen the S23 Ultra's camera on this device) the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a great buy right now thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, slimmed-down and refined design, and decent S-Pen integration.

