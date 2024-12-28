New Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra leaks hint at key upgrades for the display and storage

New Gorilla Glass rumored for the Galaxy S25 Ultra

The phone could also get a storage speed upgrade

All four Galaxy S25 models are expected on January 22

Another day, another Samsung Galaxy S25 leak or two to pick through – and this time we've got news about upgrades that could be coming to the display and internal storage of the Ultra model in the series.

First up, according to well-known tipster @UniverseIce, we can look forward to "second-generation" Corning Gorilla Armor Glass with anti-glare tech built into it for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, improving on the Corning display used in the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

It's not clear exactly what upgrades the new screen tech will involve. Corning last unveiled a new type of glass back in November 2022, but we're assuming this is something the company has been working on specifically for Samsung.

That was the case with the current model, so presumably the next version of the screen tech will be even tougher and even better at reducing reflections. That should help with outdoor viewing as well as giving you some extra peace of mind.

Storage boost

The Galaxy S24 Ultra launched in January 2024 (Image credit: Future)

Our next Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra rumor concerns the internal storage, which is apparently going to get an upgrade in terms of speed. That's based on some digging into leaked files by the team at Android Authority.

The files point to UFS (Universal Flash Storage) version 4.0, and while that matches the spec of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the new phone will apparently use an improved version of UFS 4.0 with more data lanes – so faster read and write times.

We've already heard plenty about the Galaxy S25 Ultra from those in the know, including the colors it's expected to come in, and the internal specs that will be packed inside. It also seems next year's model will be more rounded in terms of its design.

The Ultra model is expected to show up on January 22 if the leaks are accurate, and there could be three other models unveiled alongside it: the standard Samsung Galaxy S25, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, and a new Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim.