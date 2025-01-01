Leaked Galaxy S25 benchmarks apparently confirm an all-Snapdragon line-up for 2025

It looks like all-Snapdragon for the Galaxy S25

We'd previously heard conflicting rumors

A launch date of January 22, 2025 has leaked

Ever since the Samsung Galaxy S25 rumors started, it hasn't been clear which chipsets would be fitted inside these phones in which part of the world – but the latest leak may have finally settled the matter, just weeks before launch day.

According to tipster Tarun Vats (via SamMobile), Geekbench benchmarks have appeared online that show the international version of the standard Galaxy S25 model running the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor (together with 12GB of RAM).

That's significant, because the international version of the Samsung Galaxy S24 is fitted with the Exynos 2400 chipset designed by Samsung itself, rather than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor found in other phones in the series.

The implication is that Samsung is indeed going all in with the Snapdragon this year – as has been previously rumored – and that the Galaxy S25 phones will have the same processor inside no matter where they're sold in the world.

Exynos vs Snapdragon

Breaking ‼️Galaxy S25 (SM-S931B) just surfaced on Geekbench! 🚀 Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor with 12GB RAM! Single-Core: 2986Multi-Core: 9355 Snapdragon 8 Elite is officially confirmed for Vanilla model in International markets (India, Europe & more)! 🌍 pic.twitter.com/9ySZFnKxRtDecember 31, 2024

Samsung has been mixing up processors inside the Galaxy S series since 2012 and the Galaxy S III (earlier models were Exynos only). Back then, the chipsets were the Exynos 4 Quad, the Snapdragon S4, and the Snapdragon 400.

The idea is that the chipset inside the phone varies depending on which part of the world you buy it in, and that performance levels aren't noticeably different (though Snapdragon chips are generally considered to be more powerful and efficient).

Using Exynos means lower costs and higher profits for Samsung, though it's a complicated picture involving international licensing, supply chains, and of course the varying performance of these chips as new ones are produced each year.

You may remember the Galaxy S23 series went all-in on Snapdragon chips, which is usually a popular choice for consumers – assuming Samsung doesn't pass on any extra cost in the price of the Samsung Galaxy S25 phones.