Confirmed: the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 hinge really does fold flat

As the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 draws closer, we're starting to see some official teasers from Samsung on top of the usual leaks and rumors – and one such teaser confirms a design upgrade for the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

A teaser video posted by Samsung on various social media channels (via SamMobile) gives us a side-on view of the Galaxy Z Flip 5, and – as rumored – it looks as though this time around the flip foldable will have a hinge that folds perfectly flat.

That's not what we saw with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 launched last year, but it seems that this time around Samsung has deployed the necessary engineering know-how, and there won't be any gap when the phone is folded shut.

Indeed, previous rumors had suggested as much: the talk has been that the hinge design would be more fully closed, and that the foldable would also come with waterproofing for the first time (not easy with this kind of form factor).

What do you think this symbol means? Drop a comment below!#JoinTheFlipSide #SamsungUnpacked pic.twitter.com/tvNWTLaQoMJuly 21, 2023 See more

Here comes Unpacked

There's no need to rate the credibility of the source here, because it's Samsung itself. You can expect to see more of these teaser trailers and images as we get closer to the next Unpacked event, which is happening on Wednesday, July 26.

We've also heard that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is going to be getting something close to a gapless hinge, which again should mean that the foldable will be more reliable and able to offer waterproofing and dustproofing protection.

Back to the Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the other major change that we're expecting concerns the cover screen on the outside. According to reports, it's going to grow from a rather small 1.9 inches to a much more respectable 3.4 inches this year.

If you want even more spoilers for the next Samsung Unpacked, most of the other Galaxy Z Flip 5 specs have leaked out in advance as well. Stay tuned to TechRadar this coming Wednesday, as we'll be covering the whole launch as it happens.