Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 leaks suggest its biggest problem has been fixed

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 are still a few months from launching, but new leaks have given us us more hints about their appearance. A new render – which corroborates previous leaks – shows how the larger cover screen could look, while a reliable analyst has shared details of the colors Samsung is reportedly planning for its new foldables.

That latter leak comes from Ross Young , a display analyst, who claims the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will come in beige, gray, light green, and light pink, while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will have beige, black, and light blue options. Samsung rarely sticks to plain names though, so expect these to be dubbed Awesome Black, Overly Obsidian, or something similar upon release.

As for the cover screen, that was leaked by SamMobile with an accompanying render. It shows a fairly large outer display, similar to the one on the Oppo Find N2 Flip , and we can see it being put to good use – maybe not quite for gaming, but certainly for replying to messages, reading emails, checking the weather, and the like.

(Image credit: SamMobile)

Taking time to fix flaws

The early Galaxy Z Flip handsets were criticized for having tiny, and essentially useless, cover screens. With the Flip 3 and Flip 4, Samsung went a long way towards fixing that by making the screens larger, but they’re still not as large as the screens on foldables from rivals Oppo, Motorola, and Huawei. Of course, despite these companies making some of the best foldables , these are only rivals in the technical sense. They compete, but Samsung is comfortably ahead.

As such, the gap between Samsung and the others in both mindshare and marketshare, means the company can afford to take its time fixing these flaws without being penalized for it. If Samsung's Z Flip 6 or 7 `arrived with a lesser cover screen, cameras, or charging speed than competing devices -- who's going to notice? You can't buy them anyway.