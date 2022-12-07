Oppo Find N2: what we know so far

Audio player loading…

Between the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and the Motorola Razr 2022, it’s been a great year for foldable phones, but the year isn’t quite over yet, and two more notable foldables might land before 2023.

We’re talking, of course, about the Oppo Find N2 and the Oppo Find N2 Flip – Oppo’s rumored rivals to the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, respectively.

From what we’ve heard about them so far, they could be extremely accomplished, and soon we should know everything about them, as they’re reportedly just days away. Below, you’ll find everything we've heard so far about the Oppo Find N2 series.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The next foldable Oppo phones

The next foldable Oppo phones When is it out? Possibly December 15

Possibly December 15 How much will it cost? Unclear, but expect a high price

According to known leaker Panda Is Bald (opens in new tab), in a Weibo post spotted by Playfuldroid (opens in new tab), the Oppo Find N2 and Oppo Find N2 Flip will both be announced on December 15.

That’s apparently one day after the start of Oppo's annual Inno Day event, and the timing would make sense, as we’ve seen devices get unveiled at this event in the past, not to mention the company's original Oppo Find N foldable was unveiled on December 15 last year.

Plus, Digital Chat Station – another reputable leaker – had previously posted on Weibo (opens in new tab) saying these phones would land in mid-December. So December 15 is looking very likely.

It’s worth noting, though, that this launch might just be for China. If and when we’ll see these phones in other regions is uncertain, though leaker @UniverseIce (opens in new tab) has claimed that the Oppo Find N2 Flip will be available globally, while the Find N2 won’t be.

There’s no news on what the Oppo Find N2 might cost, but the original Find N retailed for ¥7,699 (around $1,100 / £910 / AU$1,650), so it’s possible that the upcoming model will have a similar price – though conversions are unlikely to be accurate anyway.

We have even less idea of what the Oppo Find N2 Flip might cost, but @UniverseIce has said (opens in new tab) it won’t cost more than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, which starts at $999.99 / £999 / AU$1,499.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is reasonably priced, so the N2 Flip might be as well (Image credit: Future)

Oppo Find N2 design and display

We know a lot more about the design of the Oppo Find N2 Flip than the standard Find N2, because renders and even a brief hands-on video of the Flip have leaked.

First up, the video was shared by Fenibook on Weibo (opens in new tab), but you can see most of it in the GIF below, shared by leaker @UniverseIce (opens in new tab).

This is a folding phone with a larger battery than the Galaxy S22. pic.twitter.com/QLZ1zBV5DADecember 7, 2022 See more

The phone is clearly in a case here, so some details are hidden, but you can see a design that’s similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 4, but with a larger cover screen. There also appears to be a dual-lens camera.

Want to see it without a case? Twitter user @yabhishekhd (opens in new tab) has shared the image below, which shows off the same design.

Oppo Find N2 flip. pic.twitter.com/QgBCHtJ9rYDecember 3, 2022 See more

According to Digital Chat Station (opens in new tab), the Oppo Find N2 Flip has a 3.26-inch OLED cover screen, which would make it a lot bigger than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4’s 1.9-inch one. It also apparently has a 6.8-inch 120Hz foldable OLED screen, with a 1080 x 2520 resolution.

As for the standard Oppo Find N2, the same source in another post (opens in new tab) claims this has a 7.1-inch 120Hz foldable display. In yet another post, they claimed (opens in new tab) that the resolution was 1792 x 1920, and that the Find N2 has a 5.54-inch 1080 x 2120 cover display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Interestingly, they also say that Oppo has made units with a leather finish, but that most versions currently use glass, so it’s not clear whether the leather version will make it to retail.

It will also apparently weigh less than 240g, according to @UniverseIce (opens in new tab), which is light for a foldable phone. For comparison, the original Oppo Find N weighs 275g, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 weighs 263g, and even the non-foldable iPhone 14 Pro Max weighs 240g.

Another source, going by the name ‘experience more (opens in new tab)’, has got more specific, saying that it weighs 233g in the leather version and 237g for the glass model. They also claim the Oppo Find N2 Flip weighs 191g.

Oppo Find N2 camera and battery

In posts spotted by Playfuldroid (opens in new tab), Digital Chat Station has also shed some light on the Oppo Find N2’s camera, claiming that it has a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide one with a 114-degree field of view, and a 32MP telephoto one with 2x optical zoom.

These are apparently the same cameras as the upcoming OnePlus 11, which is notable because foldable phones don’t always match conventional flagships for camera prowess.

The source adds that the Oppo Find N2 apparently has optical image stabilization (OIS) on its main lens, and benefits from Hasselblad camera optimizations. The Find N2 also apparently has a 32MP selfie camera on each screen.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip meanwhile might have a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide one, and a 32MP front-facing one, according to Digital Chat Station in another Weibo post (opens in new tab).

In the same post they claim that the Oppo Find N2 Flip has a 4,300mAh battery, which might charge at 44W, while they’ve elsewhere said that the standard Find N2 has a 4,520mAh one, believed to offer 67W charging according to another source (opens in new tab).

Oppo Find N2 specs and features

The Oppo Find N2 has a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, according to Digital Chat Station, which is the top Android chipset of 2022 (other than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which hardly anything uses, yet). They also say that it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and will run Android 13, with Oppo’s ColorOS 13 interface over the top.

A leaker has also posted screenshots (opens in new tab) seemingly from the phone, which show 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Elsewhere, leaker ‘experience more’ posting on Weibo claims that the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset in the phone will be underclocked (opens in new tab), so it might be a bit less powerful than normal.

As for the Oppo Find N2 Flip, that’s also expected to run Android 13 overlaid with ColorOS 13, and to have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, but other specs may differ. Reportedly it has a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus chipset according to ‘experience more’ in the same post as above.

A few sites are also reporting a Dimensity 9200 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, but it’s not clear where those specs came from. Regardless, these are shaping up to rank among the best foldable phones.