The Oppo Find N2 Flip has landed, and it’s far cheaper than the Galaxy Z Flip 4

Audio player loading…

We’ve had a long wait for the Oppo Find N2 Flip. This clamshell foldable was first unveiled in China back in December, but the phone has finally launched globally, and it looks like the delay may have been worth it.

For starters, the Find N2 Flip costs just £849. It’s unlikely to launch in the US and we're still waiting to learn about its Australian availability, but for reference that converts to around $1,025 / AU$1,485.

That’s extremely affordable by foldable phone standards, with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 – which is one of its main rivals and also on the affordable end of the foldable phone pricing spectrum – starting at $999.99 / £999 / AU$1,499.

So, in the only region where we have confirmed pricing for the Oppo Find N2 Flip, it costs a lot less, and that’s with 256GB of storage, while the Z Flip 4’s starting capacity is just 128GB. To get 256GB with that phone you’ll have to pay $1,059.99 / £1,059 / AU$1,649.

Image 1 of 3 An Oppo Find N2 Flip in Astral Black (Image credit: Oppo) An Oppo Find N2 Flip in Astral Black (Image credit: Oppo) An Oppo Find N2 Flip in Moonlit Purple (Image credit: Oppo)

If you’re tempted by the Oppo Find N2 Flip then UK buyers will be able to pre-order it from a variety of retailers and carriers, including EE, O2, Amazon and Argos, starting from today (February 15).

The phone is set to ship on March 2, and you’ll be able to choose between Astral Black and Moonlight Purple shades. Plus, buyers will get a Google One 100GB free trial for six months.

Just about everything else on the Oppo Find N2 Flip has been known since its Chinese launch, but in case you missed that, highlights include the largest cover screen of any foldable flip phone, at 3.26 inches, plus a 6.8-inch 1080 x 2520 foldable AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip also has a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 32MP selfie camera, a 4,300mAh battery, 44W charging, a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus chipset, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and it supports 5G.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip seems to be built to last too, as it’s been tested to withstand over 400,000 folds, and it comes with the promise of four years of major operating system updates and five years of security updates.

Image 1 of 2 The Oppo Find N2 Flip has launched for some countries – but not the US (Image credit: TechRadar) (Image credit: TechRadar)

Analysis: a major rival to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 with one big flaw

Given how much more affordable the Oppo Find N2 Flip is than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, it could be a major competitor to Samsung’s latest clamshell foldable.

In fact, if it wasn’t coming from a smaller brand, this could easily be the most mainstream foldable phone yet, especially given that it has a bigger cover screen than the Z Flip 4, along with more megapixels on its main camera, a larger battery, and faster charging.

However, there’s one big problem – the Oppo Find N2 Flip almost certainly won’t ever come to the US, so it’s not much of an option in one of the world’s biggest smartphone markets. Still, for those who can buy it, this could well be one of the very best foldable phones.