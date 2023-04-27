Did the full spec sheet for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 just drop?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 isn't that far away from launch, if the torrent of leaks so far is to be believed, with the company's next flagship foldable expected as early as July. But a new potential tidbit also fills in any blanks about the hardware this folding phone might be bringing to the table.

Lifted from Twitter-based tipster TheGalox_ – who has previously been the source of some solid Samsung foldable leaks – their latest post serves up a near-complete spec sheet that reinforces some details we'd already heard and adds a little more color to the picture of the expected Z Fold 5 that's already forming.

• Improved vibration motor • One UI 5.1.1• Spen support • IPX8 water resistance • New hinge • Less noticeable crease• Thinner and lighter • Improved Under Display Camera • Gorilla Glass Victus 2• More durable inner display • Smaller gap when closed≈ $1799April 25, 2023 See more

Small but meaningful upgrades that haven't really been spoken about include brighter overall displays – compared to the current Galaxy Z Fold 4 – and a more potent vibration motor, which should make for richer, more responsive haptic feedback.

Camera upgrades have long been one of the most anticipated upgrades for the Fold line in general, with competent but not flagship-class optics on the current Z Fold 4. A 50MP lead sensor will reportedly front a triple rear camera setup, which also reportedly includes a 10MP and 12MP sensor, collectively thought to be similar (or perhaps identical) to the trio of cameras currently at play on the back of the Samsung Galaxy S23 (and S23 Plus), and capable of up to 8K video capture at 30fps.

The leak also doles out another mention of a tougher hinge (thought to be a waterdrop hinge), that's not only expected to be more resilient but will let the Fold 5 close with even less of a gap than the current Fold. This will also reportedly be paired to IPX8 water resistance once again (and not IP68 protection as was once thought), along with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and a hardier folding display as well.

Pricing is also referenced here as starting at $1,799 – the same as the launch price of the Z Fold 4, which arrived at $1,799 / £1,649 / AU$2,499 and came with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, just like the baseline Z Fold 5 is expected to (albeit with faster and more efficient UFS 4.0 storage at its disposal this year).

The Z Flip 5 gets laid bare too

The Z Flip 4 in FlexCam mode (Image credit: Future / Alex Walker-Todd)

If this bumper details dump wasn't enough, not long after their initial tweet thread on the Z Fold 5 did TheGalox_ fire off a second salvo of specs (opens in new tab), this time for Samsung's other expected 2023 foldable – the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 5.

There already seems to be more rumored detail about the Flip 5's hardware out in the open – which this second post also supports – but with the leak's focus on hardware, we're still in the dark about any potential new functionality the Z Flip (and Fold) 5 might be bringing to the table as part of their One UI 5.1.1 user experiences; functions like FlexCam mode, pictured above.

In both cases, it's unclear where TheGalox_ got their information, so although a lot of the figures and values listed in these tweets make sense and corroborate with previous purported leaks, we won't be counting our chickens until Samsung's next Unpacked event takes place; assumed to now be in July this year (rather than August, like last year).