The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 could be getting much better cameras

One ongoing issue with foldable phones is that their cameras don’t tend to be a match for those on other high-end handsets, but it seems Samsung might be placing a heavier focus on them with the expected Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

That said, if you were hoping for more megapixels or extra lenses, then you might be out of luck, because according to leaker Yogesh Brar (opens in new tab) (who has a solid track record), the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will have a 50MP wide camera, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 10MP telephoto, just like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will apparently be stuck with a 12MP main and 12MP ultrawide, just like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

So where are the upgrades? Well, Brar also claims that these phones will use new image sensors. They don’t specify which of the cameras will get new sensors, but a change in sensor can have a huge impact on image quality.

In fact, while more megapixels can be nice, a sensor upgrade can arguably have a bigger impact on photos. We don’t know how much of an upgrade the changed sensors will offer, of course, but presumably they will be better than those on the current models.

We also don’t know for sure that this leak is accurate, especially as another leak pointed to a 108MP camera on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. But most other reports have suggested the megapixel counts will stay the same, so Brar’s claims on that front seem likely.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5- 50MP + 12MP (UW) + 10MP (Tele)Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5- 12MP + 12MP (UW)- Improved hinge- New image sensors- Large outer displays- Qualcomm Snapdragon for GalaxyApril 6, 2023 See more

Bigger screens and better hinges

In any case, there’s more here than just camera leaks. Brar also echoes other leaks in saying that these phones will have a Snapdragon Gen 2 'for Galaxy' chipset (just like the Samsung Galaxy S23 series), and an improved hinge.

There’s also mention of larger cover screens for these phones, which is something we’ve previously heard rumored for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, but not for the Z Fold 5. For reference, the former might jump from 1.9 inches to 3.4 inches, according to previous leaks. The Z Fold 4 already has a much more useable 6.2-inch cover screen, but we wouldn’t say no to a little more room, especially if it adopted a slightly wider aspect ratio.

Whether all of this will pan out or not, though remains to be seen, and we probably won’t find out until August, as that’s when these best foldable phone contenders will likely land.