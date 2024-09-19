Stop using these three Anker batteries – they’ve just been recalled due to a fire risk

The three recalled Anker power banks are the Anker 334 MagGo Battery (PowerCore 10K, Anker Power Bank, model A1642) on the left, the Anker Power Bank (model A1647) in the middle, and the Anker MagGo Power Bank (model A1652) on the right

Anker makes some of the best power banks we've tested, but it seems to have increasing issues with manufacturing defects – with another recall hitting three more of its backup batteries for smartphones.

Back in June, Anker announced that it was recalling its popular 321 Power Bank, alongside the Soundcore A3102 speaker and A3302 speakerphone, due to potential fire hazards from lithium-ion batteries. And now, as spotted by Android Police, the company has made a similar recall announcement for three other battery packs.

Those models are the Anker 334 MagGo Battery (PowerCore 10K), Anker Power Bank and Anker MagGo Power Bank. Anker says that while "only a small number of batteries may be affected by this issue" (a batch of products manufactured between January 3 and September 17), it's "reaching out to all customers to begin a Recall program".

The reason is because all three "may pose a fire risk due to a manufacturing defect" that causes overheating. If you're not sure if you own one of those models, you double-check on the battery's base for the model numbers A1642, A1647 or A1652. If you're unfortunate enough to own one, Anker has revealed the steps you should take.

Firstly, you should stop using it and store it "in a safe location" and definitely not throw the power bank away in the trash or recycling. You can also fill out Anker's recall form to start the process towards getting a replacement.

Anker's recall announcement also contains some region-specific advice on how you can safely dispose of your faulty power bank, depending on where you live.

Feeling the heat

You can typically find the serial number of an Anker battery on the base or back of the pack (above), with Anker's advice above showing you how to pull it out from the text (Image credit: Anker)

If you own a different Anker power bank from the models above, this news might still be a cause for concern – but Anker says there's nothing to worry about for owners of other models.

For those three affected models (A1642, A1647, A1652), Anker says "the issues originated from our previous supplier" and that "we have changed suppliers and are now conducting a thorough review of our quality assurance processes to prevent future occurrences."

For owners of other batteries, Anker says you "can continue to use your device with confidence". Another recall so soon after the company's previous one in June is still alarming, though fortunately none of the models in our guide to the best power banks has been affected.

While we're happy to continue recommending those models for now, but if this news has given you cause for concern it could be worth considering options from alternative brands like Baseus, Satechi or Belkin.