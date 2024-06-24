OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite launches with two-day battery life and a Galaxy-beating price

OnePlus has officially unveiled the Nord CE4 Lite, a feature-packed Samsung Galaxy A35 alternative whose battery life could rival the best cheap phones on the market.

Available to pre-order now for just £299 in the UK, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite features a suite of flagship-level specs that appear to contradict its decidedly budget-friendly title (for those not in the know, ‘Nord’ is the budget arm of OnePlus, ‘CE’ is the budget arm of Nord and ‘Lite’ implies that this is an even more affordable phone than the standard Nord CE4, which we expect OnePlus to debut soon).

Specifically, the Nord CE4 Lite packs a 5,110mAh battery, 80W fast charging, a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display and a 50MP main rear camera. We’re waiting for confirmation on the phone’s US and Australian availability, but given that the comparable Samsung Galaxy A35 costs $399.99 / £339.99 / AU$549.99, those specs could make the Nord CE4 Lite a budget winner in more than one region.

That 5,110mAh battery will supposedly ensure that the Nord CE4 Lite provides up to two days of battery life – or “over 44 hours on video calls and over 18 hours of YouTube playback” – from a single charge, which is more than you’ll get from most handsets in this price range. The phone features handy 5W reverse charging, too, in addition to that aforementioned 80W fast charging capability.

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite in Super Silver (Image credit: OnePlus)

Interestingly, OnePlus has confirmed that the Nord CE4 Lite will ship with an even larger 5,500mAh battery outside of Europe, citing “applicable laws and regulations in certain European countries regarding the carriage of batteries” as the reason for the disparity.

Other specs for the Nord CE4 Lite include a mid-range Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. That aforementioned 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display boasts a peak brightness of 2,100 nits, and is equipped with the same illumination material featured on the OnePlus 11 (which we described as “big, bright and colorful” in our OnePlus 11 review).

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite will begin shipping in the UK and Europe on July 1, with the device available in two colors: Super Silver and Mega Blue.

We’ve already got the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite in for review, so check back soon to TechRadar for our full verdict on this affordable but well-heeled Android phone.

