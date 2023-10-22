OnePlus and Oppo are unveiling an 'historic' phone display next week

OnePlus and its parent company Oppo have teased what they promise will be "an historic moment for Chinese screens" (as per Google Translate), with a new display scheduled to be unveiled on Tuesday, October 24.

This comes from a post on Chinese social media site Weibo (via Android Central), and the message tells us that Chinese electronic components producer BOE is also going to be involved – and that's just about all we do know for now.

Well-known tipster Digital Chat Station has weighed in to say that the display in question is going to reach an impressive 3,000 nits of brightness. That beats even the Oppo Find X6 Pro, which can reach 2,500 nits of peak brightness.

As this is only a teaser, a lot of questions remain – such as which smartphones this display might eventually be attached to. However, it's something to look out for next week if you're interested in the evolution of these gadgets.

Heading to the OnePlus 12?

The next smartphone we're expecting from OnePlus is the OnePlus 12, which is rumored to be landing before the end of the year. One leak that emerged a couple of months ago suggested that the phone would have a display that exceeded 2,000 nits of brightness.

As you'll know from our OnePlus 11 review, we were impressed with the brightness and vividness of that phone's 6.7-inch display, even though it only reaches a maximum of 1,300 nits – so the next phone in the series might more than double the figure.

Of course there's also the possibility that this 'historic' display could come to Oppo phones as well. That it's specific to China is interesting, as both OnePlus and Oppo sell their handsets internationally – although they usually get an earlier launch in China.

We'll have to wait and see what OnePlus, Oppo and BOE have in store on October 24, and we might get some more details before then. There probably aren't many major phone announcements left in 2023, and this certainly could be one of them.