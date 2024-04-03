The O2 Spring Sale ends today! Here are our three top picks including your chance to claim a free Sony TV worth £500

With phone price hikes now over, now is the time to make use of the best phone deals currently available - so why not check out the O2 Spring Sale?

Right now, it's offering some of the best ways to save on this year's best phones that we could see for the foreseeable future. You haven't got long though, the O2 Spring Sale is in its final few hours as of writing.

Whether you're looking for a free £200 digital MasterCard with a Google Pixel 7a, or free Google Pixel Buds and a free Fitbit with the Google Pixel 8 Pro, there are some seriously big savings to be made in the last few hours of the O2 Spring Sale. TV lovers should be especially interested, as one phone in particular is giving you the chance to claim a free £500 Sony when you take out your new O2 phone deal. Check out our top deals from the O2 Spring Sale below, and get saving while you still can

Discover the entire O2 Spring Sale

Best O2 Spring Sale deals

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=3235&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.o2.co.uk%2Fshop%2Fsamsung%2Fgalaxy-s24-ultra-5g%3Fdevice-type%3Dpackages" data-link-merchant="awin1.com"">claim a free £200 prepaid Mastercard That's right! £200 could be yours to spend on whatever you please if you pick up the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus on a 30GB or higher data plan in the O2 Spring Sale. Experience the latest in Samsung's AI advancements with their most powerful flagship phone yet. Featuring a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor, a triple rear camera setup with 200MP wide lens, and a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is arguably the strongest phone currently available.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=3235&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.o2.co.uk%2Fshop%2Fgoogle%2Fpixel-8-pro%3Fdevice-type%3Dpackages" data-link-merchant="awin1.com"">claim free Pixel Buds A-Series and a free Fitbit Versa 4 (worth £288) With free Pixel Buds A-Series and a free Fitbit Versa 4, you're all set to get the most complete Pixel experience possible. The Google Pixel 8 Pro is Google's biggest step into the world of AI. Thanks to the new Tensor G3 chip, the Google Pixel 8 Pro is able to perform new AI functions such as Best Take and Audio Magic Eraser seamlessly, and provide a smooth, flagship performance that is now expected from Google Pixel phones. Free Pixel Buds A-Series and a free Fitbit Versa 4 can be yours with any 30GB or higher data package in the O2 Spring Sale.

Sony Xperia 1 V: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=3235&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.o2.co.uk%2Fshop%2Fsony%2Fxperia-1-v%3Fdevice-type%3Dpackages" data-link-merchant="awin1.com"">claim a free 43" 4K UHD Sony TV worth £500 Yes, you did read that correctly, you really can grab a free 4K Sony TV when you get the Sony Xperia 1 V in the O2 Spring Sale. Only available for a limited time, this TV comes with Google TV, giving you access to hundreds of apps to help you stream non-stop, plus it uses Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision technology to give you one of the most immersive experiences possible. The Sony Xperia 1 V boasts a 6.5-inch display, 5,000mAh battery, and Sony camera tech, all to ensure you get the most well-rounded mobile experience possible.

O2 Spring Sale FAQs

When does the O2 Spring Sale end? The O2 Spring Sale ends at midnight tonight, April 3 2024, meaning you've only got a few hours left to pick up some of the best O2 phone deals we've seen in a while.

Is now a good time to buy an O2 phone deal? Since price increases have now taken effect on existing contracts, now is a good time to buy your new phone as you'll have longer to wait before the next round of price hikes hits your bill.