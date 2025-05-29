Here's how to snag a huge £500 saving on the fantastic Google Pixel 9 Pro

The Pixel 9 Pro lit up many headlines last year, including here at TechRadar. So much so that it made it into our best phones buying guide. I know we're now in 2025, but it's still the best Pixel phone around, and right now you can get the Google Pixel 9 Pro at John Lewis for as little as £499 (was £999).

This super-low price is made up of a £300 discount and an extra £200 off in trade-in credit on top of the value of your current phone. That means that the savings could be even bigger depending on what existing handset you trade in.

And, even if you don't have a device to part with, you can still come away with the Pixel 9 Pro for only £699. It sounds like it's time to upgrade.

Today's best Google Pixel deal

Google Pixel 9 Pro: was £999 now £499 at John Lewis Own one of the best phones around right now for only £699 – or £499 or less if you have a phone to trade in. The Pixel 9 Pro boasts a sharp 6.3-inch screen with a resolution of 1280 x 2856 and a peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits for a clear and vibrant image. I should also mention that it takes amazing photos thanks to its three lenses: 50MP wide, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP 5X zoom. It’s a powerful Android phone that does everything very well and it's a bargain with this trade-in deal at John Lewis.

Google Pixel 9 Pro: was £999 now £699 at Amazon Don't have a phone to trade in? Your next best option would be to go to Amazon instead. You can pay the same £699 price for the phone, but you also get a £50 coupon to use on the Pixel Buds Pro 2 that pair excellently with the handset. They're down to under £150 with the coupon, which is, unsurprisingly, a record-low price.

We gave the Google Pixel 9 Pro our coveted phone of the year award in 2024. Why, I hear you ask? Well, because “it nails the basics so nicely that it never lets me down,” according to our reviewer. That sounds like a phone that you can rely on.

As the most powerful Google Pixel phone yet, it’s no surprise that our Google Pixel 9 Pro review is very positive. We wax lyrical about its beautiful redesign and AI smarts that are unique and creative without being excessive.

Features like Add Me and Best Take help supercharge the experience of taking photos, while Gemini AI assistance helps out with day-to-day tasks. It's no surprise that it features in our guide to the best Android phones.

If you’re happy with an older model, then we have all the best Google Pixel 8 deals. Alternatively, check out the iPhone deals page if you're tempted to buy an Apple phone.