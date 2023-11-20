My favorite new MagSafe accessory is part of a great range-wide Black Friday offer right now
The more you spend the more you save
In researching for our rundown of the best iPhone 15 cases, I tested out Moft's Snap Phone Tripod Stand and it's fast become my favorite new MagSafe accessory. Now it – along with the rest of Moft's wares – are enjoying a site-wide Black Friday discount that scales based on how much you spend, up to $60 off (deals are available internationally).
Moft describes the Snap Phone Tripod as "invisible" and as tripods go, it's easy to see why – folding down to 6.9mm or around the thickness of your average MagSafe wallet. Snapping magnetically onto the back of any MagSafe-compatible case or phone, you can pull the first flap of the stand until its origami-inspired design folds into place or continue pulling for the whole thing to hinge down into an A-frame shape that holds your steady and securely, while also allowing for 90-degree rotation (meaning it's ideal for capturing or watching content in landscape or portrait).
You can even stack multiple MagSafe accessories from Moft's portfolio on top of one another and it even serves as a great grip handle for vlogging too. If you don't have a MagSafe compatible device, Moft even throws in a MagSafe ring to attach it too.
As mentioned earlier, the accessory maker's Black Friday deals aren't exclusively for the tripod stand, but rather a site-wide sale that scales from $10 off to $60 off when using the relevant code on their site (which you'll find further down this article). And the best bit as that these Black Friday discounts aren't US-exclusive, but available in multiple markets, including the UK too.
Moft Snap Phone Tripod Stand: was
$39.99 now $29.99 at Moft
Even with its smallest Black Friday discount, Moft can knock 25% off the cost of the tripod stand when you spend over $50 and use the code BF10 at checkout.
Moft The Creator Kit for iPhone 15/14: was
$149.95 now $129.95 at Moft
If you want to enjoy Moft's slightly larger $20 discount on a single item, this great value Creator Kit includes the Tripod Stand, the 2-in-1 Phone Stand and Wallet, a compatible Snap Case and a lanyard in one great package.
If you want to maximize your discount, here's how much you need to spend and the codes you need to use:
- Use code 'BF10' for $10 off when you spend over $50
- Use code 'BF20' for $20 off when you spend over $100
- Use code 'BF37' for $37 off when you spend over $150
- Use code 'BF60' for $60 off when you spend over $200
More Moft Black Friday iPhone accessory deals
