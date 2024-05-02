Oh snap! The coolest foldable phone is under AU$500 this flipping great deal

Who doesn’t love a bit of nostalgia? For those of us old enough and who owned a flip phone way back when, nothing was cooler than flipping it shut to end a call – so satisfying. Which is why we’re enamoured that flip phones have made a comeback, and the Motorola Razr, especially. The flip daddy of them all was – and continues to be – one of the coolest flip phones ever created, and now the Motorola Razr 40 – one of best foldable phones – has been knocked down to an exceedingly low price of just AU$495.

This isn’t the all-singing, all-dancing Motorola Razr 40 Plus on offer, we’re sorry to say, but instead it’s the still-excellent non-Plus model, in our favourite Sage Green colourway. Knocked down to an insane AU$495 at The Good Guys, you'll save yourself more than AU$500. If that colour doesn't tickle your fancy, JB Hi-Fi also has heavily discounted the Summer Lilac and Vanilla Cream colours with a massive discount that's just AU$4 pricier than The Good Guys deal.

While the Motorola Razr 40 didn’t get our full five-star recommendation, our time with it was still overwhelmingly positive. It has a slick and easy-to-hold design, a vibrant display and more-than adequate performance, especially at this price. How easily it folds, and how it looks when folded, is where it shines, though. In our Motorola Razr 2023 review, we said that it was almost irresistible due to its reasonable price and compact, unique design. At more than half price, that statement has never been truer.

Motorola Razr 40 [Sage Green] | AU$999 AU$495 (save AU$504) With the most beautiful clamshell design that we have ever seen from a foldable phone, it's just downright cool. More than just nice to look at, the Motorola razr 40 is fingerprint resistant and grippy – which is good, because no foldable phone is too durable. While we loved its compact folded size, the size of the display when you open it up is surprisingly large and equally good to look at. It has its drawbacks – a weak camera and lower water resistance – but at this price you're hard pressed to find a better phone, foldable or not.

With a beautiful 6.9-inch and 144Hz display when open and a powerful little 1.5-inch display when closed, a solid battery life and the ability to wirelessly charge, there's something here for everyone. The camera might not be class-leading, but it will still take passable shots that will look just fine on your Instagram feeds. You could very well seek out a phone with a better camera, but come on, how many of them look as cool as this?

We can’t be sure how long this deal will hang around for, so if you’ve been hankering for a new phone that scores highly on the cool-ometer, you won’t find anything better for the money.

Nevertheless, it's making a comeback with the foldable phones of today and none of them do it better than the Motorola Razr 40. Not only can you snap it closed after a phone call, you can actually end the call – and Snapchat and Tiktok – by folding it closed.