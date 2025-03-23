You can get a free iPhone 16 Pro Max without a trade at Verizon right now - with one minor catch

Deals
By published

You'll need a new line on the pricey Ultimate plan

Apple iPhone 16 on orange background with big savings text overlay
(Image credit: Future)

Verizon has steadily ramped up its iPhone 16 deals for a while now, but this week's promotions are easily some of the strongest yet - particularly if you've had your eye on the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Right now, you can actually get this super high-end device (still valued at $1,199) for free with a new line on an Ultimate unlimited plan. Unlike with previous discounts on the device, no trade-ins are needed to be eligible at all so it's a great all-round choice if you're looking to get a brand-new flagship without handing over an old device.

The glaring caveat with this deal - and the catch - is that you need that new line on the Ultimate plan. As the name suggests, the Ultimate plan is the priciest and most feature-laden of Verizon's MyPlan postpaid plans. It starts at $90/mo for a single line so it's a significant investment over the required 36-month duration.

If you can stomach the serious outlay, though, the Ultimate plan is a great choice if you're looking for a postpaid plan with extremely high data speeds. If you're covered by the Verizon 5G wideband network in your area, then you can expect blazingly quick speeds; perfect for video content and making the most of Verizon's additional streaming perks.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max deal at Verizon

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: free with a new unlimited line at Verizon

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: free with a new unlimited line at Verizon
You can now get the excellent iPhone 16 Pro Max for free with a new line at Verizon. Unlike before, no annoying trades are required to get this stunning flagship that's still valued $1,200 on the house. With that said, you will require a new line on the Ultimate plan, which is the most expensive plan currently available at Verizon.

View Deal

Also available at Verizon this week...

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: free with a new unlimited line, plus four lines for $25/mo each at Verizon

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: free with a new unlimited line, plus four lines for $25/mo each at Verizon
Verizon has just posted what's easily one of its best deals yet on the excellent iPhone 16 Pro. Firstly, you can get this device (which is still worth $1,000) for free alongside a new unlimited data line. That's a great deal, albeit one that we've seen the carrier feature previously. What is new, however, is that this particular promo is now available on the carrier's budget-friendly Welcome Unlimited plan - which means you can get up to four devices for free alongside a plan that costs just $25/mo per line($100 in total).

View Deal
Verizon home internet: get a free Samsung TV or Meta Quest 3S

Verizon home internet: get a free Samsung TV or Meta Quest 3S
Verizon's deals don't just cover the latest phones from Apple and Samsung, you'll also find great freebies available with its 5G Home internet packages. Right now, new customers can either get a free 43-inch Samsung TV or a Meta Quest 3S VR headset when they switch over from a rival carrier. Of the two, I'd probably go for the headset here as the TV is on the small side but having an extra TV could be handy depending on your needs. Both gifts are worth $300 so they aren't small bonuses by any stretch of the imagination.

View Deal
See more Phone Deals
Alex Whitelock
Alex Whitelock
Deals Editor

Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the best bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Apple iPhone 16 Pro on sky blue background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
Verizon has just quietly debuted its best iPhone 16 Pro deal yet - get it for free alongside a plan that costs just $25/mo
Apple iPhone 16 Pro on purple background with price cut text overlay
Verizon's best iPhone 16 Pro deal is back - get a free phone, iPad, and Apple Watch without a trade
Apple iPhone 16 on purple background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
Verizon just quietly launched its best iPhone 16 deal ever - it's now easier to get this flagship for free
Apple iPhone 16 on purple background with big savings text overlay
Looking for an iPhone 16 deal this Presidents' Day? You can get a free device without a trade at Verizon
Apple iPhone 16e on orange background with big savings text overlay
Verizon's iPhone 16e deal can get you the device for free - here's why I'd buy the iPhone 16 instead
Apple iPhone 15 on blue background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
My favorite Verizon deal this week isn't the iPhone 16 - it's this overlooked older model
Latest in iPhone
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold main display opened
Apple is rumored to be prioritizing battery life on the foldable iPhone – which could also feature a liquid metal hinge for added durability
The home screen on an iPhone 16e smartphone
I think the iPhone 16e is too expensive – and as it turns out, so does nearly everybody else
Apple iPhone 16 on orange background with big savings text overlay
You can get a free iPhone 16 Pro Max without a trade at Verizon right now - with one minor catch
Apple CEO Tim Cook
Forget Siri, Apple needs to launch a folding iPhone and get back on track
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max REVIEW
The latest batch of leaked iPhone 17 dummy units appear to show where glass meets metal on the new designs
Apple iPhone 16e REVIEW
The iPhone 16e’s 5G performance seemingly has the iPhone 16’s beat
Latest in Deals
Apple iPhone 16 on orange background with big savings text overlay
You can get a free iPhone 16 Pro Max without a trade at Verizon right now - with one minor catch
Best Buy deals
Best Buy's huge week-long sale is ending soon - shop 41 deals on TVs, MacBooks, cheap laptops and more
A price cut on the Audeze Maxwell gaming headphones.
If you're after an audiophile gaming headset then don't miss out on the chance to snag the Audeze Maxwell for a lowest-ever price at Argos
Image of Link 360 2C webcam
On a tight budget for a high-quality webcam? Look no further than the Insta Link 360 webcam series - now discounted in Amazon's spring sale
A hand holds a smartphone displaying the NordVPN logo
NordVPN Prime hits lowest-ever price in VPN Spring sale
Bose QuietComfort Headphones and QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds on a blue background next to TechRadar deals don&#039;t miss badge
I've loved these Bose headphones for years and they're now $100 off at Amazon
More about iphone
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold main display opened

Apple is rumored to be prioritizing battery life on the foldable iPhone – which could also feature a liquid metal hinge for added durability
The home screen on an iPhone 16e smartphone

I think the iPhone 16e is too expensive – and as it turns out, so does nearly everybody else
The Honor Earbuds Open on a brown table.

I’m an open-ear headphones naysayer, but the Honor Earbuds Open won me over for sound
See more latest
Most Popular
Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 chip on red background with lowest price text
Apple's powerful MacBook Pro just dropped back to its lowest-ever price
Best Buy deals
Best Buy's huge week-long sale is ending soon - shop 41 deals on TVs, MacBooks, cheap laptops and more
Nikon Z8 camera in the hand with 4-axis screen pulled out
We think the Nikon Z8 is the best hybrid camera for pros and it just hit a record-low price
A price cut on the Audeze Maxwell gaming headphones.
If you're after an audiophile gaming headset then don't miss out on the chance to snag the Audeze Maxwell for a lowest-ever price at Argos
A hand holds a smartphone displaying the NordVPN logo
NordVPN Prime hits lowest-ever price in VPN Spring sale
Bose QuietComfort Headphones and QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds on a blue background next to TechRadar deals don&#039;t miss badge
I've loved these Bose headphones for years and they're now $100 off at Amazon
Image of Link 360 2C webcam
On a tight budget for a high-quality webcam? Look no further than the Insta Link 360 webcam series - now discounted in Amazon's spring sale
Samsung S90C 2024 TV deal image
This Samsung five-star OLED TV just crashed to its lowest price ever - get it before it's gone forever
Google Pixel Tablet in hazel on green background with don&#039;t miss sign
The Google Pixel Tablet just dropped back to its lowest-ever Black Friday price
Amazon deals
Amazon's latest sale feels like Prime Day - shop best-selling devices starting at $9.99