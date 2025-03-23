You can get a free iPhone 16 Pro Max without a trade at Verizon right now - with one minor catch

Verizon has steadily ramped up its iPhone 16 deals for a while now, but this week's promotions are easily some of the strongest yet - particularly if you've had your eye on the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Right now, you can actually get this super high-end device (still valued at $1,199) for free with a new line on an Ultimate unlimited plan. Unlike with previous discounts on the device, no trade-ins are needed to be eligible at all so it's a great all-round choice if you're looking to get a brand-new flagship without handing over an old device.

The glaring caveat with this deal - and the catch - is that you need that new line on the Ultimate plan. As the name suggests, the Ultimate plan is the priciest and most feature-laden of Verizon's MyPlan postpaid plans. It starts at $90/mo for a single line so it's a significant investment over the required 36-month duration.

If you can stomach the serious outlay, though, the Ultimate plan is a great choice if you're looking for a postpaid plan with extremely high data speeds. If you're covered by the Verizon 5G wideband network in your area, then you can expect blazingly quick speeds; perfect for video content and making the most of Verizon's additional streaming perks.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max deal at Verizon

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: free with a new unlimited line at Verizon

You can now get the excellent iPhone 16 Pro Max for free with a new line at Verizon. Unlike before, no annoying trades are required to get this stunning flagship that's still valued $1,200 on the house. With that said, you will require a new line on the Ultimate plan, which is the most expensive plan currently available at Verizon.

Also available at Verizon this week...

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: free with a new unlimited line, plus four lines for $25/mo each at Verizon

Verizon has just posted what's easily one of its best deals yet on the excellent iPhone 16 Pro. Firstly, you can get this device (which is still worth $1,000) for free alongside a new unlimited data line. That's a great deal, albeit one that we've seen the carrier feature previously. What is new, however, is that this particular promo is now available on the carrier's budget-friendly Welcome Unlimited plan - which means you can get up to four devices for free alongside a plan that costs just $25/mo per line($100 in total).