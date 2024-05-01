The iPhone 16 could come in a green shade with the same color trick as the iPhone 15

One of the more notable design features of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus is color-infused glass, which, as the term suggests, fully embeds the colors into the glass, leading to a matte finish with quite pale colors. It's an effect that’s unlike anything you’ll find on other phones. Well, at least until the iPhone 16, as the latest leak suggests that this phone will use the same technique.

According to a leaker on Chinese social network Weibo (via Apple Insider), one of the upcoming iPhone models will come in a color-infused green shade. Now, they don’t say which model, but previously this leaker – who goes by Fixed Focus Digital – claimed the iPhone 16 Plus will be available in seven shades, including green.

The standard iPhone 16 will almost certainly be available in the same shades based on past form, and since we haven’t heard about a green iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 16 Pro Max option, they’re probably talking about the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus here.

In any case, they sound impressed by this green shade, describing it (via Google translate) as “beautiful.”

That’s not surprising, because we were quite taken by the color-infused glass on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. In our iPhone 15 Plus review, we described it as “one of the best-looking iPhone finishes in recent memory.”

Seven color-infused shades

So, this is a promising leak, especially because, if the green shade is color-infused, it’s likely that the other iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus colors will be too. These shades, for reference, are rumored to include pink, yellow, blue, black, white, and purple.

It’s less clear whether the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will use color-infused glass. Another Weibo leaker claims that they will, though their predecessors didn’t, so we wouldn’t count on it.

These phones have previously been rumored to land in Space Black, White, Gray, and Rose shades. So, color-infused or not, you’re likely to have less choice with Apple’s top phones.

Of course, we’d take all of this with a pinch of salt, especially the information from Fixed Focus Digital, as they don’t have much of a track record yet. But all should become clear in September, as that’s when all four rumored iPhone 16 models are likely to be unveiled.

