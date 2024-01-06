The Google Pixel 8 is now free at Verizon with an unlimited plan - no trade-in needed

If you've been eying up the Google Pixel 8 at Verizon, then now is a great time to pick one up as the carrier has just dropped its best deal yet on this excellent flagship.

For a limited time only, you'll be able to get the Pixel 8 for free alongside a new unlimited data line with none of the usual trade-in criteria. Not only that, but Verizon is also offering the option to bundle in a Google Pixel Watch 2 for free as a bonus gift, which is the latest smartwatch from the brand.

While we've seen this device being given away 'for free' before at Verizon, it's always usually tied to handing over an old device as part of a trade deal. Today's Google Pixel 8 deal at Verizon makes the phone much, much more accessible to a wide range of users - particularly if your old phone won't fetch much in a trade.

The Pixel Watch 2 is also an exceptional freebie to get, as it's worth $399 by itself. Note, however, that it's the LTE version that Verizon is offering here, and you'll only be able to redeem it as a freebie if you pay for a cellular line (not included with your baseline phone plan).

Google Pixel 8 deal at Verizon

Google Pixel 8: free with an unlimited data plan, plus free Google Pixel Watch 2 at Verizon

Quite possibly the best Verizon deal this week for Android fans, no trade-ins are currently needed to get the excellent Google Pixel 8 for free alongside a new line on an unlimited plan. On top of the excellent phone deal here, you can also throw in a free Google Pixel Watch 2, which is a significant freebie to get since it's the latest and greatest smartwatch from the brand.

You can head on over to our main Google Pixel 8 review if you want a full run-down of the device, but to summarize, it's a great Android device that's well worth checking out if you want something a little different from the usual Apple and Samsung flagships.

New features for this model include a refreshed design, 120Hz display, upgraded 50MP camera, and Tensor 3 processor - a chipset that's purposely designed from the ground up to facilitate the wide host of AI-assisted features. With useful camera tricks like Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur, the Pixel 8 is particularly suited to those who love to take snaps with their smartphone.

Want to see what else is available this week? Check out our main Verizon deals page.