The best iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus preorder deals in Australia

The iPhone 16 is incoming, with a new base-model iPhone 16 and a larger-screened iPhone 16 Plus announced by Apple on September 10. We’ve rounded up all the best deals telcos are offering in Australia on this page to help you find the best iPhone plan.

Prices for the iPhone 16 start at AU$1,399, while prices for the larger iPhone 16 Plus start at AU$1,599 – an interesting price drop from the iPhone 15 generation. If you want a phone with better cameras, better processing power and a nicer screen, we’ve listed the best iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max preorder deals as well.

The entire range will launch on September 20 in Australia, with preorders kicking off at 10pm AEST on September 13. These phones will be available in ultramarine, teal, pink, white and black colourways.

These new phones represent a gigantic leap for the non-pro models, with both the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus getting a huge processor upgrade and two completely new buttons on the side to help with quick actions and taking photos.

These are also the first iPhones to be developed with Apple Intelligence, Apple’s fancy buzzword for ‘AI’, in mind from the get-go. Those features will begin rolling out in October.

The phones will feature the A18 chip, getting a generational leap from the A16 chip in the iPhone 15, with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options available. You may have also noticed the vertical cameras – that’s to accommodate for spatial video recording for the Apple Vision Pro.

As for the deals on offer to you – scroll down and all will be revealed. We’ve wrapped up what’s on offer from Australia’s largest telcos.

Best iPhone 16 deals in Australia

iPhone 16 | Get up to AU$1,125 off with a trade-in at Apple Kicking things off with Apple’s trade-in offer, which includes up to AU$1,125 in Apple Store credit when you trade-in a device. This can go entirely towards your new iPhone 16 or to a separate device, such as the Apple Watch SE.

iPhone 16 | Get the iPhone 16 for AU$100 on a 36 month plan for AU$81.78p/m Vodafone is offering a ripper deal this year for the iPhone 16. The telco is offering the iPhone 16 128GB at a hugely discounted AU$81.78p/m on a 36-month plan, essentially bringing the cost of the phone down to just AU$100 plus AU$79p/m plan fees. This is a AU$1,299 credit that can be applied to any of the new iPhone models.

iPhone 16 | Get up to AU$1,400 in trade-in value Not a huge deal from Optus with the iPhone 16, but the telco is offering up to AU$1,400 in trade-in value (as a gift card). This can go entirely to your new handset or to a separate device, like the Apple Watch SE. Signing up on the Plus Promo Plan will also get you a AU$120 credit to use on eligible subscriptions through Optus SubHub. Plans start at AU$52p/m plus the monthly cost of your selected handset.

iPhone 16 | Up to AU$1,500 in trade-in credit Andy Penn has come back to officially endorse this iPhone 16 deal which we were given a lot of notice for. With plans starting at AU$65p/m, you can score up to AU$1,500 in trade-in credit at Telstra to put towards any of the colourways of the iPhone 16. You'll also get 40,000 Telstra Plus points, which can be put towards a new device, like the Apple Watch 10.

How much does the iPhone 16 range cost?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model 128GB 256GB 512GB iPhone 16 AU$1,399 AU$1,599 $1,949 iPhone 16 Plus AU$1,599 AU$1,799 $2,149

What's new with the iPhone 16?

(Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)

Both the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro represent fairly substantial upgrades compared to the previous models. From the new A18 series chips built from the ground up for AI integration to the improved cameras, these devices offer plenty of enticing new features.

First up, the A18 Series chipsets come with the debut of 'Apple Intelligence', which, as the name suggests, is a whole suite of new AI features across the entire range of existing Apple apps. Think ChatGPT-like language models for texts or emails, image and emoji generators, and a new 'Visual Intelligence' app that is just like Google Lens.

In terms of hardware, the iPhone 16 series not only features new chipsets but also an improved camera with a new physical camera control button that directly interacts with the camera app. Apple is calling the new 48MP main camera the 'Fusion camera' since it can seamlessly switch between high-resolution images and more storage-friendly images, plus Stereoscopic capture for Apple Vision Pro.

The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max feature slightly bigger 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays with slimmer bezels versus their predecessors. The main upgrades for the Pro models this year include the option for 4K video at 120FPS (perfect for slow motion) as well as the usual 48MP wide angle lens and 5x telephoto (12MP and 2x on the standard iPhone 16).

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPhone 16 specs compared Apple iPhone 16 Apple iPhone 16 Plus Dimensions: 147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8 mm 160.9 x 77.8 x 7.8 mm Weight: 170 g 199g Display: 6.1-inch, 1179 x 2556, 60Hz Super Retina OLED, up to 2,000 nits 6.7-inch, 1290 x 2796, 60Hz Super Retina OLED, up to 2,000 nits Chipset: Apple A18 Apple A18 RAM: 8GB 8GB Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Rear cameras: 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide Front camera: 12MP 12MP Charging: 25W wireless (MagSafe), 15W (Qi2) 25W wireless (MagSafe), 15W (Qi2) Colors: Black, White, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine Black, White, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine

