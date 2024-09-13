The best Apple iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max preorder deals in Australia

The iPhone 16 was announced earlier this week at Apple's Glowtime event, but what's even more exciting is that you can preorder the new models from 10:00pm AEST on Friday, September 13 – with shipping set for September 20.

One of the key additions to the iPhone 16 range, which will also be available on the now discontinued iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, is AI functionality through Apple Intelligence. If you just want the most inexpensive access to Apple AI features, you can check out our iPhone 16 and 16 Plus preorders – but if want to snag a the biggest and most powerful iPhone on the market, you're in the right place.

In Australia, the iPhone 16 Pro starts at AU$1,799 for the 128GB model. There are four storage options in total – with 256GB, 512GB and 1TB – which will set you back AU$1,999, AU$2,349 and AU$2,699 respectively.

As for the biggest, baddest iPhone in the land, the iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at 256GB for AU$2,149. If you require more storage, the 512GB and 1TB models can be had for AU$2,499 and AU$2,849.

While both devices are still undoubtedly pricey handsets, they're actually cheaper than each version of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, with the predecessors costing AU$50 more.

You can check out our early hands-on thoughts in our iPhone 16 Pro review and iPhone 16 Pro Max review, but if you're ready to get your hands on the best pre-order deals retailers and telcos have to offer, we've collected them all for you. There's also a few deals to be had on Apple's new AirPods 4, Apple Watch Series 10, the Black Titanium Apple Watch Ultra 2 and updated AirPods Max.

Best iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max preorder deals

Apple Watch Series 10, AirPods Max and AirPods 4 preorders

FAQ

When do iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max preorders go live?

(Image credit: Apple)

With the iPhone 16 available for pre-order globally on Friday September 10, all four iPhone 16 models will be live from 10:00pm AEST Friday September 10, from Apple and the retailers above.

What do we know about these devices?

We know… everything! But here are the key things you need to know about the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, and how they differ from each other and the regular iPhone 16 models.

Firstly both the Pro and Pro Max offer displays that are both bigger than their predecessors, and the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus. The iPhone 16 Pro display comes in at 6.3-inches thanks to slimmer bezels than ever before, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max boasts a massive 6.9-inch display. The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus offer 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays on the other hand.



Both Pro iPhone's feature an A18 Pro chipset, compared to the iPhone 16's A18 and they offer the same 48MP camera main camera, 48MP ultra-wide and 5x optical zoom periscope camera. They both also allow 4K capture at 120fps, perfect for super-slow mo and pro-quality videos.

One difference between the two is that the iPhone 16 Pro Max is the only iPhone 16 to not offer a 128GB storage model, with the lowest option being 256GB. Other than that, the 'Max' name comes from its size. Both Pro iPhone's even come with the same Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium and Desert Titanium colourways.



Enough with the spiel though, here's how each iPhone 16 matches up.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 iPhone 16 iPhone 16 Plus iPhone 16 Pro iPhone 16 Pro Max Starting price AU$1,399 AU$1,599 AU$1,799 AU$2,149 Dimensions 147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8mm 160.9 x 77.8 x 7.8mm 149.6 x 71.5 x 8.25mm 163 x 77.6 x 8.25mm Weight 170g 199g 199g 227g Display 6.1-inch OLED 6.7-inch OLED 6.3-inch OLED 6.9-inch OLED Resolution 2556 x 1179 pixels 2796 x 1290 pixels 2622 x 1206 pixels 2868 x 1320 pixels Refresh rate 60Hz 60Hz Adaptive 1-120Hz Adaptive 1-120Hz Chip A18 A18 A18 Pro A18 Pro Rear cameras 48MP main,12MP ultra-wide 48MP main, 12MP ultra-wide 48MP main, 48MP ultra-wide, 12MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom 48MP main, 48MP ultra-wide, 12MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom Front camera 12MP 12MP 12MP 12MP Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

What's new?

Despite a sense of disappointment around the announcement of the iPhone 16, there are a few key changes from the iPhone 15.

The new A18 chips will see Apple finally bring Apple Intelligence to your handset – though it will come later in IOS 18.1 – but its not just software that has seen an update.

As well as an upgraded camera array, the iPhone 16 boasts a sweet new Camera Control button that allows you to take photos with a tangible snapper. That's not all, though – it also, though Apple Intelligence, has a new Visual Intelligence feature to compete with Google Lens .

Perhaps the biggest change comes to its pricing. While the iPhone 16 remained stagnant at $799 USD, each model is actually cheaper than its predecessors in Australia.