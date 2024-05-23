Score a free iPad and Apple Watch with the latest iPhone 15 deal at Verizon

The mobile carrier Verizon has brought back an old favorite deal from Black Friday as part of its 'Hot Deal Days' event this week. For a limited time only, you can get a free iPad and Apple Watch alongside any of the latest iPhone 15 models with an eligible unlimited plan.

The iPhone 15 was already available for free with a new unlimited data line before this week so you're getting a great bonus here - around $750 in accessories, in fact. This particular Verizon deal is available across all four devices in the latest iPhone 15 range, meaning you can pair up the freebies with your phone of choice.

Our overall pick would probably be the stunning iPhone 15 Pro, which is currently available with a massive price cut of up to $1,000 with a trade-in. That's technically enough to get the entire device for free alongside a new line - although you can still get $820 off without a trade too.

Note that the Verizon Hot Deal Days event coincides with the wider Memorial Day sales so you don't have long if you're interested in picking up some freebies. The event is due to end next Wednesday (May 29th).

iPhone 15 deal at Verizon

Apple iPhone 15: free with an unlimited data plan, plus free iPad and Apple Watch at Verizon

No trade-in needed: Verizon's cell phone deals on the latest iPhone 15 have been strong for a while now, but this week has the best selection of promotions yet. Not only can you get the device for free right now on an eligible unlimited data plan with a new line (no trade needed), but the carrier will also throw in a free iPad and Apple Watch alongside your plan. Just note, however, that you will need to pay for additional accessory cellular lines separately, so even if the other devices are free upfront, you'll still have to pay for an associated line. This deal is also available on the iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

How good of a deal is this really?

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Eagle eyed readers will have noticed that these freebies are only available alongside an unlimited data plan - and, of course - you'll also need to pay for cellular lines for any claimed accessories. So, while you'll be saving upwards of $750 on the devices themselves, you'll still have to pay anywhere between $5 to $15 per month extra for additional accessory lines.

That can add up to $540 extra over the duration of a 36-month plan, so this is definitely a deal 'with a catch'. Still, if you can make use of your iPad and Apple Watch, then you're still going to be saving a few bucks versus paying for them outright at Verizon or any other retailer right now.

The freebies being offered here are the Apple iPad (9th Generation) and the Apple Watch SE 2, which are both relatively budget devices from the brand. They are, however, both decent devices and extremely useful if you're already locked-in to the Apple ecosystem and they'll pair up great with any of the latest iPhone 15 models.

