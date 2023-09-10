iPhone 15 Pro rumored to be thicker and lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro

The window for iPhone 15 rumors is only open for a few more days – these devices are almost certainly getting unveiled on Tuesday – but leaked information keeps on coming. The latest prediction to come our way concerns iPhone 15 weights and dimensions.

According to MacRumors sources, the iPhone 15 Pro is going to be both thicker and lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro that came before it. That reduction in weight is down to the previously reported switch from a stainless steel chassis to a titanium one, and matches up with earlier rumors that these phones would be lighter.

The iPhone 15 Pro will measure 146.6mm x 70.6mm x 8.25mm and weigh 188 grams, as per MacRumors. That compares to 147.5mm x 71.5mm x 7.85mm and 206 grams for the iPhone 14 Pro that you can currently buy from Apple.

It's a similar story for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, apparently. The thickness is said to be increasing from 7.85mm to 8.25mm, while the weight of the phone is dropping from 240 grams to 221 grams thanks to the switch to titanium.

Standard models

When it comes to the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus, MacRumors says that the dimensions and weights should be very similar to the previous models, with only minor differences. Here, aluminum is being used again for the phone casing.

One other point to note: the report mentions that these predictions are based on pre-production information, and that Apple may have subsequently changed a few aspects of the design before it was finalized.

We even get a specific mention of the titanium being used: it's said to be Grade 5 Titanium or Ti-6Al-4V, known for its "excellent corrosion resistance". These Pro models could be the toughest and longest-lasting iPhones put out by Apple yet.

All should be revealed on Tuesday when Apple has scheduled a special event in the calendar. As well as four iPhone models, we should also be seeing the Apple Watch 9 and quite possibly the Apple Watch Ultra 2 as well.