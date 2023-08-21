iPhone 15 preorders: everything we know and what to expect

It's that time of the year again - the one where we patiently wait for the next generation of smartphones from Apple. This year's Apple iPhone 15 preorders are likely to open sometime next month based on previous releases, so there's potentially not long to wait until we get our hands on some shiny new devices.

So far, concrete details for the upcoming iPhone 15 preorder details are non-existent as none of the devices have been officially confirmed. There are, however, plenty of juicy rumors floating around that offer some tantalizing details on the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

We've included a small roundup of these just down below - as well as our predictions for the upcoming iPhone 15 preorders. We've covered iPhone launches since the series' inception, so we've got plenty of experience to share with prospective buyers.

When will iPhone 15 preorders start? Nothing has been officially confirmed as of writing, but we're expecting iPhone 15 preorders to go live in mid-September 2023. Apple iPhone preorders tend to follow a set pattern each year. First, the devices are unveiled at the brand's big September event, which traditionally takes place in the second or third week of the month - usually on a Wednesday or Tuesday. Previously, preorders have tended to open on the following Friday after a short 'announcement period'. Right now, we think that the most likely date for the Apple September event is either Tuesday, September 12, or Wednesday, September 13. In short, you'll want to bookmark this page ahead of that date if you're looking to snag a preorder as we'll be updating it with confirmed dates and where to pick up a device once preorders go live. For more information, head on over to our main iPhone 15 release date page.

How much will iPhone 15 preorders cost?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Predicted US price Predicted UK price iPhone 15 $799 £849 iPhone 15 Plus $899 £949 iPhone 15 Pro $999 £1,099 iPhone 15 Pro Max $1,099 £1,199

Generally speaking, new iPhone prices have stayed consistent in the US since 2017 so we're not expecting any massive changes for this year's iPhone 15 preorders. Just above you can see our predictions, which are based on the launch prices of the previous iPhone 14 generation.

One analyst has predicted that the iPhone 15 will cost more than the iPhone 14 based on increasing production costs but we don't think there will be a huge bump if this is the case. We imagine Apple will stay roughly within $50 to $100 of the iPhone 14, which is to say a relatively premium flagship price. You may be able to save some cash or get freebies with the latest Apple promo codes.

Will there be any good deals at launch?

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

For sure, although it's too early to make solid predictions. Most big carriers and networks offer their best cell phone deals around the initial preorders phase, with the exception of big sales events like Black Friday in November.

Without a doubt, the majority of promotions for iPhone 15 preorders will include some form of trade-in rebate. Apple itself generally offers up to $600 / £600 off unlocked devices, while at the big carriers in the US you'll generally find up to $1,000 off the Pro models and up to $800 off the standard iPhones.

Over in the UK, trade-in rebates tend to be a little weaker (like up to £600 off), but third-party retailers like Mobiles.co.uk and Mobile Phones Direct often offer freebies like smartwatches and headphones. These are also the retailers you'll also want to check out if you want to pair up your device with a cheap contract and spread out the device costs in monthly installments.

We'll have a dedicated page for deals predictions in the next few days so sit tight for more coverage and advice from TechRadar.

What are the latest iPhone 15 rumors?

Latest rumors - Dynamic Island on the standard iPhone 15

- New A17 Bionic chipset on Pro models likely

- 48MP camera for the iPhone 15

- New rounded edges on back

Right now the hottest rumors for the iPhone 15 mention the inclusion of the 14 Pro's dynamic island display and 48MP camera as hand-me-down upgrades. We're also expecting the iPhone 15 to most likely come with the 14 Pro's excellent A16 Bionic chipset under the hood.

Nothing has been confirmed for the 15 Pro models, but we expect them to showcase the next generation of Apple silicon - most likely an A17 Bionic chipset with more focus on optimization around AI integration.

Design-wise, all four devices are rumored to feature slightly curved edges on the back, with a design that harkens back to the iPhone 11. The standard iPhone 15 is also rumored to feature a matte-glass back like the 14 Pro models, which is different from the glossy back on the iPhone 14. If these rumors are true, then this would herald the first time the overall design of the standard model has changed since the iPhone 12 back in 2020.

The iPhone 15 is likely to switch out the long-standing proprietary Lightning port for the ubiquitous USB-C since an EU ruling stated that the brand's products must feature the industry-standard port by 2024.