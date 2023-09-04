iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: the rumored key differences

If you’ve got an iPhone 14 Pro Max then congratulations – you’ve got the best iPhone currently available, and a phone which we awarded 4.5 stars to in our iPhone 14 Pro Max review.

So this is a fantastic handset, and given how new and expensive it is you might not be planning to upgrade just yet. But if the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max has you tempted – or if you don’t yet own either phone and are wondering which to pick – this article is for you.

Below, we’ll look at all the key specs and features of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, and compare them to what we’re expecting from the iPhone 15 Pro Max based on rumors. As while nothing has yet been confirmed about Apple’s upcoming flagship, most aspects have at least been leaked.

iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: specs comparison

Before we dive deep, the table below will show you the core specs of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, alongside the anticipated specs of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, with the latter being based mostly on leaks, and a little bit of educated guessing.

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: specs iPhone 14 Pro Max iPhone 15 Pro Max (rumored) Display: 6.7-inch OLED 6.7-inch OLED Resolution: 1290 x 2796 pixels 1290 x 2796 pixels Refresh rate: Adaptive 1-120Hz Adaptive 1-120Hz Chipset: A16 Bionic A17 Bionic Rear cameras: 48MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 12MP telephoto with 3x zoom 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP telephoto with 6x or 10x zoom Front camera: 12MP 12MP RAM: 6GB 8GB Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB Battery: 4,323mAh 4,852mAh

iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: price and availability

The iPhone 15 Pro Max will likely cost more than the 14 Pro Max (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is of course out now and it starts at $1,099 / £1,199 / AU$1,899, for which you’ll get 128GB of storage, with prices rising if you want more than that.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to land in mid-September, with the exact iPhone 15 release date looking to be September 12, as Apple is holding an event on that date. When it does land, it will probably do so with a higher price tag than the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Exactly how much higher remains to be seen, but numerous sources have pointed to a price rise for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, with one suggesting the production costs for the iPhone 15 line are also higher.

However, you might at least get more storage for your money, with leaks suggesting Apple might ditch the 128GB model, so the starting size would be 256GB, while the top iPhone 15 Pro Max model could have 2TB of storage, which is double what the iPhone 14 Pro Max tops out at.

iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: design and display

The two phones will probably look similar (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

At first glance, the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 15 Pro Max might look quite similar. The 14 Pro Max has a glass back, a stainless steel frame, dimensions of 160.7 x 77.6 x 7.9mm, and a weight of 240g. It also has a square camera block in the top left corner of the rear, and a Dynamic Island cut into the screen.

Based on leaks and rumors, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will probably also have a glass back, a metal frame, and likely a very similar overall shape and dimensions, complete with a similar camera block and a Dynamic Island. It will almost certainly also match the iPhone 14 Pro Max for water resistance.

However, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is widely rumored to have a titanium frame rather than a stainless steel one. This switch could make it tougher and/or lighter, though it’s also a more expensive material.

Additionally, we’re hearing that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will have a customizable Action Button on the side rather than a mute switch.

Another likely visual difference will be the iPhone 15 colors, with the iPhone 15 Pro Max rumored to be launching in Dark Red, Silver, Gold, and either Graphite, Space Gray, or Space Black (all of which are very similar dark gray shades). As for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, that’s available in Deep Purple, Silver, Gold, and Space Black.

So the only big difference there is the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s Dark Red shade potentially being replaced with a Deep Purple color for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

There’s less to say about the screens simply because these two phones will probably have near identical displays.

To be more precise, the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch 1290 x 2796 OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support, and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. For the iPhone 15 Pro Max we’re expecting more or less exactly the same display specs, though we wouldn’t be surprised if there are some small improvements to the overall quality, or potentially a higher peak brightness.

iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: cameras

The iPhone 14 Pro Max only has 3x optical zoom (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

The main difference between the cameras on these two phones could be their telephoto snappers, as while the iPhone 14 Pro Max offers 3x optical zoom, reports suggest the iPhone 15 Pro Max will switch to a periscope lens design, potentially offering 6x or even 10x optical zoom.

That’s a big upgrade, and it might not be the only one, with some reports also suggesting the iPhone 15 Pro Max will use a larger sensor for its main camera than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which will likely mean improvements to image quality.

That said, the megapixel counts could be the same, with both phones having a 48MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide, a 12MP telephoto, and a 12MP front-facing camera.

There has been one mention of the iPhone 15 Pro Max having a dual-lens front-facing camera, but the source of this claim doesn’t have a good track record, so we’d think a single-lens snapper is more likely.

iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: performance

The iPhone 14 Pro Max has an A16 Bionic chipset (Image credit: Apple)

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is sure to be a more powerful phone than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, since one guaranteed upgrade in a new model is a new chipset.

Specifically, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will almost certainly have an A17 Bionic chipset, which leaks suggest has a 20% faster CPU than the A16 Bionic used by the iPhone 14 Pro Max. So it could be a significant upgrade. That said, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is already one of the most powerful phones on the planet, and not much can slow it down, so you might not notice a vast real world difference.

Beyond that, the iPhone 15 Pro Max might also have 8GB of RAM according to iPhone 15 specs leaks, which would be up from 6GB in the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Though a more recent leak points to 6GB again, so don’t count on a RAM boost.

iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: battery

The Lightning port will likely be replaced with USB-C (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

One other area that could get a significant boost in the upcoming iPhone is its battery, as iPhone 15 battery leaks suggest the iPhone 15 Pro Max might have a 4,852mAh one. That would make it 12% bigger than the 4,323mAh battery in the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Coupled with a more efficient chipset that could make for a big upgrade in lifespan, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max already has decent battery life.

As for charging, that is widely expected to be handled by USB-C on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, rather than the Lightning of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Charging speeds may get a slight boost too, with one leak pointing to 35W charging for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. That’s up from an official figure of 20W with the iPhone 14 Pro Max, though some tests found it could reach 27W.

Finally, while we wouldn’t count on it, the iPhone 15 Pro Max might support reverse wireless charging, as one leak suggests Apple is working on this. That would allow you to use the iPhone 15 Pro Max as a wireless charger for other devices. But we haven’t heard about this elsewhere, so we doubt it will be included.

iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: verdict

Going by leaks and rumors, the main upgrades you’re likely to find on the iPhone 15 Pro Max include a new, better chipset, a longer range telephoto camera, a larger sensor for the main camera, a bigger battery, a USB-C port, a customizable Action Button, and a titanium frame.

So in other words, there might be a lot of upgrades, but the general look of the two phones is likely to be similar, as are their screens, and their ultra-wide and selfie cameras. And while the iPhone 15 Pro Max is sure to have a performance boost, it might not be massively noticeable.

Plus, of course, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will probably cost more. Even if the price doesn’t rise (which it likely will), the price of the iPhone 14 Pro Max is sure to drop once the new model launches.

So if you already have an iPhone 14 Pro Max then unless you really care about USB-C or a periscope camera there’s probably no desperate need to upgrade, but the upcoming phone still looks set to be substantially better overall.

