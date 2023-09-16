New iPhone 15 leak reveals the battery capacities of all four models

The iPhone 15 handsets have now been officially unveiled, but Apple traditionally doesn't reveal every individual spec for its phones – which leaves us relying on other sources and teardowns to get a full picture of what these handsets offer.

We now apparently have the specific battery capacities for all four iPhone 15 models, as per a filing with a regulatory body in China spotted by MySmartPrice (via Android Authority). The good news is there's a slight upgrade from the 2022 phones.

The listed capacities are 3,349mAh for the iPhone 15, 4,383mAh for the iPhone 15 Plus, 3,274mAh for the iPhone 15 Pro, and 4,422mAh for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple says that these phones have up to 20, 26, 23 and 29 hours of battery life, respectively.

Those compare with 3,279mAh for the iPhone 14, 4,325mAh for the iPhone 14 Plus, 3,200mAh for the iPhone 14 Pro, and 4,323mAh for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, so we're not talking about huge advancements, year on year.

Battery life calculations

It's worth bearing in mind that the hours of battery life quoted above for the iPhone 15 series – based on watching video on the phones – are exactly the same as those that Apple listed for the equivalent iPhone 14 handsets too.

That suggests that any increase in capacity has been used up by additional power demands elsewhere in the chassis, though it's difficult to know for sure. Earlier leaks had suggested that we'd get major battery capacity upgrades with the iPhone 15, but that clearly hasn't come to pass.

Battery life depends on a whole host of factors remember, not just the capacity of the battery – the size and brightness of the screen, the speed of the phone's chipset, and the efficiency of the internal modem can all play a part.

You can get our early hands-on impressions of the new handsets by visiting our iPhone 15 review, iPhone 15 Plus review, iPhone 15 Pro review, and iPhone 15 Pro Max review pages. You can order these phones from Apple online now, with availability in store scheduled for next Friday, September 22.