Another iPhone 15 model may have shown up ahead of its official launch day

Before Apple can unveil the iPhone 15 series officially, it has to register the devices with various regulatory bodies around the world, in order to be able to put them up for sale – and that registration process means leaks can happen.

As spotted by MySmartPrice, an Apple gadget with the model number A3090 has appeared at the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in India. It's likely (though not certain) that this is an iPhone 15 model – and it's worth noting that a device with the code A3094 showed up at the same regulators last week.

For reference, the iPhone 14 model numbers at the BIS are A2649, A2881, A2884, A2883, and A2882 (that last one is the iPhone 14 for "other countries and regions), and there was a similar leak to this one around the same time last year.

The BIS listing doesn't tell us anything about the upcoming iPhone 15 range – it doesn't even mention the iPhone 15 by name – but it's another indication that the handsets are on track to be launched at a special Apple event in September.

What we think we know

Most signs and leaks are now pointing to Tuesday, September 12 as the day when we think the iPhone 15 series is going to be made official, though the day after is a possibility too. It seems probable that the Apple Watch 9 will show up at the same time too.

We've now seen a host of leaks and rumors around the four iPhone 15 devices: the iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Some of the specs look very promising – while others, we're not so sure about.

One of the biggest changes in the pipeline is the switch from a Lightning port to a USB-C port. The decision to adopt USB-C has been forced on Apple by European Union regulators to some extent, but there remains a lot of speculation about how fast charging and data transfer on these phones might be.

All the new goodies and upgrades on the iPhone 15 might come at a cost too. Earlier this week we heard that the iPhone 15 Pro would get a $100 price bump in the US (that's about £79 / AU$156) compared to the iPhone 14 Pro that preceded it.