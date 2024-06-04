The Google Pixel 7a is just £199 when you trade-in (almost) any phone

The most affordable Google Pixel is now on sale at John Lewis for a reduced price of £199 (was £399) when you trade in your old phone. But to sweeten the deal, you also get money back from the phone you trade in, so you could pick up this excellent budget smartphone for even less.

Simply add the Google Pixel 7a to your basket, click the special offer button on the product page on John Lewis and follow the steps to trade in your (hopefully eligible) device. Finally, click on the ‘Add promotional code’ button at the payment stage of the checkout and enter 'GOOGLETRADE100' to claim the £100 discount on top of the trade-in rebate.

You get a great entry-level Android experience with the Google Pixel 7a thanks to the powerful processor that keeps things moving quickly and its great photo-taking capabilities. At under £200, that's an absolute steal.

Today’s best Google Pixel 7a deal

Google Pixel 7a: was £399 now £199 at John Lewis

Google's most affordable Pixel phone is now down to an all-new record low price – as long as you have an existing phone to trade in. Despite its budget-friendly characteristics, you benefit from a super-fast processor and an amazing camera for the cost, plus the slick Android interface is easy to use.

You can read more about it in our Google Pixel 7a review but Google's most affordable Pixel is "faster than it should be and looks great in photos." The performance results from the phone having the same powerful processor as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. This power will keep things moving, even if you're a keen multi-tasker.

The other big win with the Pixel 7a is its photo capabilities. With its 64 MP camera, smart AI functionality and a Tensor G2 chip behind it, the 7a shoots some excellent photos. This phone will produce great results, whether for holiday snaps, family photos, or for work purposes where something more professional is needed.

If you're interested in even more affordable alternatives, then head over to our best cheap phones guide. There are also a range of other best Android phones and if you're open to other manufacturers, then you can broaden your search with our comprehensive guide to all the best phones.