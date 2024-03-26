Move over Samsung: the Google Pixel Fold crashes to a record-low price at Amazon

The excellent Google Pixel Fold has dramatically fallen in price today thanks to a huge price cut at Amazon. The foldable device now costs just $1,299 (was $1,799) at the retailer.

This massive $500 discount on unlocked devices beats the previous record-low that we saw over Black Friday by a whole $100. Safe to say, this is the best opportunity yet to get Google's excellent foldable at a discount without the usual unlimited plan.

We're big fans of the device here at TechRadar, too. Our Google Pixel Fold review awarded the device four and a half stars out of five, praising its superb construction, displays, and cameras. Is it perfect? No, but it's an incredibly strong first attempt from a company that's usually known for its mid-range flagships.

The Google Pixel Fold is a particularly good choice if you're someone who can make the most of that extra-screen real estate. The device is equally at home as both a chunky smartphone and a smallish tablet, thanks to both top-notch hardware and excellent app support. It's not the most powerful device on the market now (the Tensor G2 chip is the same as the Pixel 7), but it's more than capable of speeding through most apps, games, and productivity tasks. At $1,299, it's also at least $200 cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Fold 5 right now.

Amazon Google Pixel Fold deal

Google Pixel Fold (256GB): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGoogle-Pixel-Fold-Smartphone-Telephoto%2Fdp%2FB0C34DL6Z7%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $1,799 now $1,299 at Amazon

Lowest price: Today's discount in the Amazon Spring Sale brings the excellent Pixel Fold down to a record-low price. In fact, today's deal beats the previous record by a whole $100. While still a pricey buy, the Pixel Fold is a fantastic choice if you're looking for an innately usable foldable device right now, thanks to its superb design, display, and cameras. Check out our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/google-pixel-fold" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Google Pixel Fold review to see why we still highly recommend this device.

Overall, this is easily our favorite cell phone deal on a foldable device right now. There are a few other great options, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 5 for $1,499 that we've already mentioned and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 for $849 - but both of these devices have been cheaper before (notably over Black Friday last year).

The Google Pixel Fold 2 is likely a few months off at this point, so you could potentially stick it out if you're willing to pay more for a new model. Based on the first Fold, we're expecting a mid-summer launch, and the device itself could be officially announced at the upcoming Google I/O event in May. As always, stick with TechRadar for all the latest news and coverage!

Also consider...

Google Pixel 8 (unlocked): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGoogle-Pixel-Unlocked-Smartphone-Advanced%2Fdp%2FB0CGTD5KVT%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $699 now $499 at Amazon

Pick up the excellent Google Pixel 8 for a record-low price at Amazon today thanks to this massive $200 discount. With an excellent pair of rear cameras, a 120Hz display, and a host of excellent AI-integrated features, the standard Pixel 8 is an absolute steal at just $500. Is it the most powerful device on the market? No, but it might just be the best value right now. Check out our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/phones/google-pixel-phones/google-pixel-8-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Google Pixel 8 review to see why we recommend this excellent device.