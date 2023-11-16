Leaked Google Pixel 8a dummy unit photos show big bezels and a curvy design

We’re not expecting to officially see the Google Pixel 8a for a while, but Google is likely working on it, as following leaked Pixel 8a renders, we’ve now seen photos of a dummy unit.

This is a metal model of the phone that doesn’t function but theoretically has all the right details and dimensions. Dummy units are sometimes used during the production of phones, or by accessory makers who have inside information on an upcoming handset. Then again, we can’t rule out that this has been created based on leaks, so there’s no guarantee that it’s accurate.

In any case, this dummy unit – which was shared by leaker xleaks7 and a LinkedIn user going by the username ‘No Name’ (via Phandroid) – has far more rounded edges than the Google Pixel 7a. This though is in line both with earlier leaks and the Pixel 8, so it’s not surprising.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: xleaks7 / No Name) (Image credit: xleaks7 / No Name)

Big bezels and a larger screen

You can also see that the bezels on this dummy unit are quite large, and that it has a punch-hole camera on the front and a dual-lens camera on the back. The dimensions are apparently 153.44 x 72.74 x 8.94mm, which would make it slightly longer than the 152 x 72.9 x 9mm Pixel 7a.

That could mean the Pixel 8a will have a marginally larger screen than the 6.1 inches of the Pixel 7a, but it might also be that the bezels are bigger.

As ever, we’d take this leak with a pinch of salt, but it’s a believable design, as it would bring the Pixel 8a more in line with the Pixel 8. It also matches up with earlier leaked renders, though if this is accurate then the bezels are worryingly large.

We don’t know a huge amount else about this phone yet, though a benchmark suggested the Pixel 8a will use an underclocked version of the Tensor G3 in the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. That would be disappointing, as usually Google’s a-series phones aren’t underclocked. So this might not be one of the best Pixel phones.

We’ll likely find out in May, as based on past form that’s probably when the Google Pixel 8a will land – though some sources have claimed there won’t be a Pixel 8a at all. Given that the phone has now leaked several times though, we’d think it’s probably in the works.

