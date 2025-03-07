Latest leaked Google Pixel 9a images hint at new purple color and the tiniest of camera bumps

Official Google Pixel 9a images appear to have just leaked

They show four colors including what appears to be a new purple version

Google also appears to be ditching the iconic camera bar bump

If the rumors are to be believed, the Google Pixel 9a could make its official debut sometime later this month – but while we're waiting, a plethora of leaked images have found their way online, showing off the mid-range handset.

These pictures come from well-known tipster @evleaks, and look to be official marketing images from Google. We get a look at all four colors – Obsidian (black), Porcelain (white), Peony (pink), and Iris (purple) – though it's the purple that features the most.

Some key Android features are shown off in these images, such as access to the Google Gemini AI assistant, and built-in theft protection. There are also some lifestyle shots showing the phone in use in a variety of scenarios.

One of the pictures shows the Pixel 9a splashed with water, which makes us think it's going to retain the IP67 dust and water resistance of the Google Pixel 8a that launched last year, and which this handset will be replacing.

Ready for a close-up

The leaked images suggest the Pixel 9a will bring new color options compared to the Pixel 8a (above), including black, white, pink and purple (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

These leaked images also give us a close-up look of a controversial design choice Google has seemingly made with the Pixel 9a: the iconic Pixel camera bar bump is going away, with the rear camera sitting almost flush against the back of the device.

You can see from one of these pictures that there is what appears to be a very slight camera bump – and we do mean slight. That suggests the phone won't actually lie perfectly flat on its back when you put it down.

It's a bold move for Google to take away the one design choice that made the Pixel series distinctive, but it's a move that's been rumored for a while. It's possible that Google wants to get its mid-range phones and its flagship phones looking less similar to each other.

Whatever the thinking, this will all be official very soon. Most rumors are pointing to Wednesday, March 19 as the launch date for the Pixel 9a – and of course as soon as Google makes its announcement, we'll bring you the news here.