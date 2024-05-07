Google Pixel 8a officially launches - here's how to get it cheap at Google Store with accessories

Google's latest affordable smartphone, the Google Pixel 8a, has arrived! Boasting some of Google's best AI features, a battery life of over 24-hours, and a price tag that will make Apple fans weep. Google's latest A-series phone is sure to give you the best of both Google's premium features, and impressive longevity, for a price you'll love. And what's more? They're making it even better value on day one.

To coincide with the launch of the new Google Pixel 8a, Google is offering you three high-value ways to save on your new smartphone, whether you want to trade in your old device, accessorise your new phone, or pick up some other Google tech in the purchasing process. So, to help you find the best way to save on your new phone, we've broken down every deal Google has announced for the Google Pixel 8a below.

Today's best Google Pixel 8a deals

Buy the Google Pixel 8a and get an extra £150 off when you trade in your old device If you're looking to save on your new Google Pixel 8a by handing in your old phone, then you'll find the biggest discounts today. Google is giving you the chance to claim £150 off your Google Pixel 8a when you trade in your old device, up to a total trade-in value of £490 off. That means you'll only have to pay £9 to get your hands on a brand-new smartphone.

Buy Pixel 8a + Buds A; and save £55 on Buds A Looking to pick up some new wireless earbuds with your Google Pixel 8a? You can save £55 on Google Pixel Buds A -Series when you purchase them with a Google Pixel 8a, giving you Google's best-value earbuds for only £54.99 extra alongside your new smartphone.

Save £10 off Pixel 8a Case when bought with Pixel 8a An essential basket filler with any new smartphone, your new case is now even cheaper when you pick up the new Google Pixel 8a. Coming in five colours in the traditional Google pastel style, these are the perfect way to personalise your new Google Pixel 8a whilst also ensuring it's protected enough to get you through day-to-day life.

Why buy the Google Pixel 8a?

The Google Pixel 8a blends Google's class-leading mix of performance, styling, and AI features with the A-Series' renowned value for money. The Google Pixel 8a comes with a 6.1-inch Actua display (up to 120Hz), dual rear cameras with Super Res Zoom giving you up to 8x zoom from your phone, and the Google Tensor G3 chip seen in both the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro. Plus, a 4,492mAh battery, seven years of Android security and feature updates, and IP67 water and dust resistance, all mean you'll be sure to have years of functionality and enjoyment from Google's latest high-value smartphone.

Despite starting at only £499 in the UK, the Google Pixel 8a comes packed with the latest Google features and innovations. Whether you want to make the group selfie perfect using Best Take, the finish line photo crisp and clear using Photo Unbur, or the family videos absolutely perfect using Audio Magic Eraser, the Google Pixel 8a lacks none of the key AI-driven features you'd see from it's more premium counterparts the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro.

When is the Google Pixel 8a available? Preorders for the Google Pixel 8a opened today, Tuesday 7 May, the phone will then hit shelves a week later, launching in stores on 14 May 2024.

Where are the best Google Pixel 8a deals?

With the Google Pixel 8a now open for preorders, we're beginning to see the first waves of deals become available on Google's latest flagship. If you're looking to get the Google Pixel 8a alongside an airtime plan from a network provider, be prepared for slightly higher costs depending on the benefits included in your contract.

We will be tracking all the latest Google Pixel 8a deals as they come out, so make sure to keep an eye on TechRadar to find the latest, and best deals as they become available.