Get a Google Pixel 7 Pro for just $299 with this early Black Friday deal at Mint Mobile

New customers at Mint Mobile can snag the Google Pixel 7 Pro for just $299 alongside a 6-month plan thanks to an early Black Friday deal from the prepaid carrier.

Even though it's not the latest device in the range anymore, the Pixel 7 Pro is an absolute steal at this price - which, as far as we can see, is the lowest upfront cost ever for the flagship. While we've seen carrier deals offer the device for free alongside pricey unlimited data plans, this is one of the better early Black Friday phone deals out there right now for thrifty users on a budget.

Alongside the Pixel 7 Pro, Mint is also throwing in a 6-month plan for free, another nice little bonus for new customers. With this gift, you'll essentially be getting a whole year of service for half-price at the carrier, which is more than enough time to decide whether Mint is for you or not. The device is also unlocked after 12 months, so you're not locked down long-term, should you want to switch it up down the line.

Note that this Mint Mobile deal will be available from today through to the 21st of December. Unlike some early Black Friday deals, this one is strictly while stocks last, so it's best to pick it up sooner rather than later.

Google Pixel 7 Pro deal at Mint Mobile

Google Pixel 7 Pro: was $799 now $299 at Mint Mobile

The Pixel 7 Pro might not be the latest device in the range anymore, but Mint's latest deal ahead of Black Friday makes it a superb value buy. For a limited time only, you can score this flagship device alongside a new plan for just $299 - a huge saving. While this deal is eligible for new customers only, the carrier is also throwing in 6 months of service for free, essentially allowing you to bundle in a cheap plan on top of your already-cheap cell phone.

Is the Pixel 7 Pro still worth it in 2023?

(Image credit: Future / Philip Berne)

Yes! Even though it's just been superseded by the latest Google Pixel 8 Pro, the Pixel 7 Pro is still a fantastic choice in its own right for 2023.

We awarded the device four and a half stars out of five during our Google Pixel 7 Pro review, and we'd say most of that initial praise still holds up. Versus the more recent iteration, you're missing out on the latest chipset, a few camera tweaks, and a minor redesign of the device although these aren't deal breakers by any stretch of the imagination. If you compare the Pixel 7 Pro to other devices you can get in the $299 range (usually budget or mid-range devices), then it blows the competition away as a full-blown flagship with premium specs and components.