How to install ExpressVPN on Amazon Fire Stick

If you are after the best Amazon Fire TV Stick VPN to unlock all the power your streaming device has to offer, you have probably already come across ExpressVPN during your search.

There are many reasons why you might want to install a VPN on your Fire Stick, and many more why ExpressVPN has been our favorite for Fire Stick (and, indeed, our overall number 1 pick as the very best VPN) for a long time now. During our latest testing it reinforced its unlocking capabilities once again. We managed to smoothly access foreign catalogs of all the major streaming platforms like Netflix (in multiple countries the world over), Amazon Prime, Disney Plus and BBC iPlayer.

With more than 3,000 servers spread across 160 cities in 94 countries and its very own Lightway protocol, you will be able to enjoy great security and fast speed. But, probably one of the biggest bonuses, Express boasts a super easy-to-use dedicated app for Amazon Fire Stick, too - not all the services around have one.

So, what are you waiting for? Read on this step-by-step guide to learn how to install the ExpressVPN app on your Amazon Fire Stick. It will take no more than two minutes to do so... we promise!

1. Download the ExpressVPN app

Turn on your TV and your Amazon Fire Stick device, then go to Find on the homepage and click Search. On the search tab type ExpressVPN, then click Select and Download. Wait for few seconds to the app to be downloaded and click Open.

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

(Note: In the very rare case you cannot find the ExpressVPN app on the Amazon Appstore, do not panic. It means that you will need to manually sideload the app. It's relatively straightforward and you can see the dedicated ExpressVPN tutorial to help you do this.)

2. Set up the ExpressVPN app

Once you've opened the app, you will be on the sign-in page. Enter your credentials - email and password - and press Sign In. If you are new user, check our how to sign up for Express VPN guide to help you with any issues you might have.

After that, you will be asked to share anonymous report with the provider about the app's functionality. You are free to choose according your own preference.

A Set UP Your VPN page will appear, select OK to continue. The next page will ask you to allow ExpressVPN to monitor your network traffic. You will have to accept this request, pressing OK to finalize your ExpressVPN app set up.

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

3. Connect to an ExpressVPN server

Now that your app is all set up, you will need to connect to the server of your choice to start enjoying freer streaming and greater connection security.

To turn on the VPN press the big power button in the middle. When the background is red you're not connected, when it's green means ExpressVPN is on.

ExpressVPN will suggest a 'Smart location' by default. To browse all the available servers, go to Settings and press VPN Locations to pick your choice. In Settings you will also be able to tweak your preferences, like choosing your favorite VPN protocol (in the first instance, ExpressVPN will connect with its suggested protocol by default).

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

That's all there is to it! You're ready to use ExpressVPN any time that you want to feel more anonymous when using your Fire Stick, or need to stream a TV show, movie or sporting event that's not available in the country where you are.

How to uninstall the ExpressVPN app from your Amazon Fire Stick

If you would like to uninstall the app inn the future, you will be able to do so with in just a couple of clicks.

On the homepage of your device go to Settings, head on Applications and click on Manage Installed Applications. Browse the list until you find the ExpressVPN app. At this point, select Uninstall.