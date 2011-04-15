LG Optimus 2X review

A powerful phone at a hugely compelling price - but if you're after a more polished experience, you might want to wait to check out the dual-core competitors

We knew it as the LG Star originally, and we waited impatiently for a chance to really put it through its paces. Now, the world's first Tegra 2 smartphone, the LG Optimus 2X, has arrived for our delectation, sporting Android 2.2.

The key here is the impressive dual-core Tegra 2 1GHz CPU, coupled with an impressive low-power GPU from graphics specialist Nvidia.

You can check out TechRadar's exclusive LG Optimus 2X video review;

Mobile World Congress brought us news of more dual-core smartphones to come, including the Samsung Galaxy S2. We've also now heard all about the HTC Sensation, which sports a 1.2GHz dual-core processor and an revamped version of Sense, HTC's impressive Android overlay.

Of course, none of that's the same as having one in your pocket. We're waiting on those two, but the LG Optimus 2X is here with us now.

So what's a dual-core processor good for? Why video, of course! That'll be why LG has outfitted the Optimus 2X with 1080p video recording on the eight-megapixel camera, 1080p playback over a mini-HDMI port (cable included) and DLNA media streaming.

Of course, we're also looking for it to make Android sing, showing what Google's OS is capable of on the Optimus 2X's four-inch 480 x 800 WVGA touchscreen.

There's also a 1.3MP front-facing camera, Wi-Fi and 3G connectivity, and a microSD card slot to compliment the 8GB of built-in memory.

Probably the most remarkable thing is the price. While the Optimus 2X looked set to come in at the top end of the market originally, that's not proved to be the case. Presumably in an attempt to head off its dual-core competition at the pass, the Optimus 2X is available for free on a 24-month contract at £25 per month. You can also get an 18-month contract at £30 per month.

That's a heck of a price, and puts is head-to-head with the likes of the HTC Incredible S.

Our colleagues at T3.com grabbed some LG Optimus 2X video footage which you can watch below.