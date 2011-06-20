Reflecta ProScan 7200 review

At the top end of Reflecta's range of film scanners sits the ProScan 7000, a traditionally designed unit built to produce good quality scans.

Included in the box are USB and mains power cables, discs containing scanning software and a complimentary copy of Adobe Photoshop Elements, as well as the scanner unit itself and a pair of film holders, one for strips of film, the other for mounted transparencies.

A printed manual is welcome, although some explanations of the set up and operation procedures could certainly be clearer. Installation on a Windows PC is simply enough, but is very fiddly and buggy on Mac OSX. It took three attempts to get the supplied CyberViewX application onto our Apple MacBook Pro.

The design of the scanner unit itself is very basic, but in a welcome fashion. No chance of getting confused by a vast array of controls here.

The top of the scanner has a single button that glows blue when the unit is switched on and is used for one-touch scanning.

Once mounted in its holder, film goes in the side of the scanner and a transparent windows allows the user to alight the frame properly.

This is a really nice feature, that while low-tech and simple works very well indeed. Around the back of the scanner are sockets for power and USB and a power switch.