Logitech G413 review

The Logitech G413 is a well-balanced and adorable gaming keyboard with good customization options, decent design, and a great price. It's a wired keyboard though, and those with thicker fingers might not appreciate its narrow keys.

Logitech G413: Two minute review

The Logitech G413 is a gaming keyboard that strives to offer a simple and straightforward experience and mostly succeeds in that endevour.

The G413 is available now at an MSRP of $89 (£99, about AU$125). It's a bit steep, but it's often discounted at major retailers that keep it as a more affordable option than many other gaming keyboards on the market.

Comparing the G413 to some of the best gaming keyboards – like the Razer Huntsman v2 Analog , currently priced at $179, or the Razer Huntsman V2 at $149 – the G413 is much lower in price, even at full retail, making this one of the best keyboards for gamers on a tight-ish budget.

The G413 is fairly basic in design and color, with the option of either black or silver, but the simple layout works in its flavor as its easy and intuitive to work with, especially for gamers.

An interesting touch is that the keys aren’t denoted with etched key labels, but instead use LED backlights when plugged into USB. It’s a simple feature but one that adds a lovely visual appeal, setting it apart from most other keyboards.

The aluminum alloy used in the body is sleek and of excellent quality. Though it’s large and slightly cumbersome due to the USB cable, it’s also lightweight for easy carrying once placed in a bag or case. There’s also a USB port built in the keyboard itself, which is handy for plugging in an additional mouse, headset, or USB drive.

It types like nearly any other keyboard, providing users with solid feedback, and longterm performance is solid as well, as the keys hold up to repetitive keystrokes. None of the keys stuck during out testing, even during more vigorous gaming sessions. There’s also what Logitech has dubbed the Romer-G Tactile mechanical switches, which provide a noticeably faster and quieter performance.

There are plenty of other built-in features that make the gaming experience even more enjoyable. A dedicated media control lets gamers play, pause, and mute easily. You can also customize the key layout with the included 12-facet keycaps that can be swapped out with other keys, and a dedicated game mode can disables certain non-essential keys (like the Windows key) to prevent accidental disruption while gaming.

There is also 26-key rollover that allows one to press multiple keys in any order, and anti-ghosting features for even more control and accuracy. There’s also the downloadable G HUB that lets users program custom functions and macro commands on the F1-F12 buttons.

Probably the biggest drawback of the Logitech G413 is its key size. The keys are both narrow and raised on the ends, which makes it harder to use for those with larger fingers or shaky hands. This could pose a significant issue when gaming, as inaccurate keystrokes can hamper gameplay performance.

There’s also the fact that this is a USB wired keyboard, which could be a make or break attribute for some gamers, but if you're an esports enthusiast, a wired keyboard is a must.

Should I buy a Logitech G413?

Buy it if...

You’re looking for an affordable gaming keyboard

This gaming keyboard is less expensive than the competition that keeps the design simple, but is still made with high quality materials that avoids feeling like cheap plastic.



You want a layout with lots of customization options

The Logitech G413 starts simple with a black or silver chasis, but offers a surprisingly robust range of customization options.

Don't buy if...

You're looking for something wireless

A wired keyboard provides a never-drop connection, but it also means that the wire can get in the way and end up getting damaged.

You have an issue with narrow keys

The keys are skinny with raised edges, meaning that those who need wider keys for a more accurate gameplay experience will likely have issues using it.